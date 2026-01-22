Attack Look for Return of No Quit Identity against Rangers & IceDogs

The Owen Sound Attack head into this weekends back-to-back set looking to continue the road back to their No Quit identity that embodied the teams success at the start of the season. The Attack will head to the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium on Friday night for the second of three games against the Rangers this month, before returning home to take on the Niagara IceDogs on Saturday night at the Bayshore. Both games are set for 7pm.

HEAD TO HEAD:

This is the fifth meeting between the Attack and the Rangers this season, with another three still to come. The Rangers hold a 3-1 lead in the season series this year, and bring a five game win streak into this game while the Attack bring in a five game losing streak. Saturday night will be the first meeting between Attack and IceDogs this season. The Attack won both of the matchups last season and in the last five years are 6-0-0-0 against the IceDogs, a trend they will hope to continue on Saturday night in Owen Sound.

SCOUTING THE ATTACK (18-21-1-3)

Heading into the weekend the Attack are now 18-21-1-3. They will be looking to bounce back after a tough stretch to start the new year starting 1-5-0-0. The Attack will be looking to continue their high power offensive attack as they currently sit in 6th for goals for and they will turn to their top performers Pierce Mbuyi (23-27-50), Tristan Delisle (22-21-43), Harry Nansi (10-28-38), Cole Zurwaski (17-17-34) and Lenny Greenberg (7-24-31) to lead the offence. The Attack will count on goaltenders Trenten Bennett (6W, 4.28 GAA and 0.889 SAV%) and Matthew Koprowski (2W, 4.26 GAA and 0.876 SAV%) to keep pucks out this weekend. The Attack look to continued success with their third ranked power play, which is clicking at a 26.2% rate and for a reemergence of their relentless penalty killing from the start of the season.

DRAFTED ATTACK:

The Attack have two current players drafted to the NHL, they were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft: Trenten Bennett (New Jersey Devils) and Harry Nansi (Toronto Maple Leafs). The Attack have 6 players that are ranked in the NHL Central Scouting initial rankings for the 2026 NHL Draft. Pierce Mbuyi, Welsey Royston and Cole Zurawski are C-rated players, while Elliot Arnett, Matthew Koprowski and Nicholas Sykora are players to watch.

NCAA COMMITTED ATTACK:

The Attack currently have 11 players on their roster committed to play in the NCAA when done playing in the OHL: John Banks (Massachusetts) Trenten Bennett (St. Lawrence), Jake Crawford (Bowling Green), Tristan Delisle (Michigan Tech), Lenny Greenberg (Sacred Heart), Landon Jackman (Quinnipiac), Pierce Mbuyi (Penn State), Noah Roberts (Sacred Heart), Nicholas Sykora (Quinnipiac), Masen Wray (Holy Cross), and Cole Zurawski (Notre Dame).

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (28-11-3-1)

Coming in to this game the Rangers sit 7 points ahead of the London Knights and 20 ahead of the Attack for the top spot in the Midwest Division. Their 60 points on the season is good for 2nd in the Western Conference, 4 points behind the Flint Firebirds. The Rangers 8-1-0-1 in their last 10. The Rangers will be looking to Christian Humphreys (15-39-54), Dylan Edwards (24-29-53) and Jack Pridham (29-24-53) to carry the offence, while the goaltending tandem of Christian Kirsch (16W, 2.63 GAA, .895 SV%) and Jason Schaubel (12W, 2.71 GAA, .900 SV%) will look to stop the Attack offence.

DRAFTED RANGERS:

The Rangers have 12 current players drafted to the NHL, 1 taken in the 2023 NHL Draft, Matthew Andonovski (Ottawa Senators). 6 in the 2024 Draft, Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators), Sam O'Reilly (Edmonton -> Tampa Bay), Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks), Christian Humphreys (Colorado Avalanche), Jared Woolley (Los Angeles Kings), and Christian Kirsch (San Jose Sharks). 5 from the 2025 Draft, Gabriel Chiarot (Vancouver Canucks), Matthew Hlacar (Toronto Maple Leafs), Luca Romano (New York Islanders), Cameron Reid (Nashville Predators), and Andrew MacNiel (Montreal Canadians).

SCOUTING THE ICEDOGS (20-18-3-1)

Heading into this Saturday game the IceDogs are 20-18-3-1 and 6-3-1-0 in their last 10 games. The IceDogs currently sit in third in the Central Division sitting 4 points behind the North Bay Battalion for second. Leading the way for the IceDogs is Riley Patterson (23-29-52), Ryan Roobroeck (24-25-49), and Ethan Czata (17-10-27). The IceDogs will be looking for strong play from their goaltenders, Vladislav Yermolenko (15 W, 3.09 GAA and 0.908 SAV%) and Charlie Robertson (5 W, 3.71 GAA and .884 SAV%) to stop the Attack offence.

DRAFTED ICEDOGS:

The IceDogs have four players drafted to the NHL, one of which was drafted in the 2024 NHL Draft, that being Riley Patterson (VAN), and the other three were picked in the 2025 NHL Draft, Ethan Czata (TB), Haoxi Wang (SJ) and Noah Read (ANA).

UPCOMING HOME GAMES

Sat. Jan. 24, 2026 vs. Niagara IceDogs, 7pm

Wed. Jan. 28, 2026 vs. Kitchener Rangers, 7pm

Sat. Jan. 31, 2026 vs. Guelph Storm, 7pm

Sat. Feb. 14, 2026 vs. Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds, 7pm

Sat. Feb. 21, 2026 vs Brampton Steelheads, 7pm

Wed. Feb. 25, 2026 vs Oshawa Generals, 7pm

Sat. Mar. 7, 2026 vs Sarnia Sting, 7pm

Sat. Mar. 14, 2026 vs Guelph Storm, 7pm

Wed. Mar. 18, 2026 vs Flint Firebirds, 7pm

Sat. Mar. 21, 2026 vs Kitchener Rangers, 7pm







