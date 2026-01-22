Learn More About the Upcoming Talk Today Game with CMHA WW Courtesy of Nick FitzGibbon

Megan Brady, the Communications Manager for Canadian Mental Health Association Waterloo Wellington, visited the Sleeman Centre for a chat with Isaac Carmichael to discuss Friday's Talk Today game.

The game day experience will have several features to promote the importance of mental health, including:

A CMHA Waterloo Wellington-run kiosk on the concourse, where fans can learn more about mental health and the organization's community-based services

A ceremonial puck drop

Public service announcements about mental health and CMHA Waterloo Wellington

A CMHA Waterloo Wellington component

This mental health awareness game is part of the Guelph Storm's ongoing partnership with CMHA WW and its Talk Today program. Originally launched by CMHA Ontario in partnership with the Ontario Hockey League in 2014, Talk Today provides an important opportunity to address the mental health needs of athletes across Canada. Through this program, over 2,500 OHL players and over 550 coaches, billets and staff have received mental health and suicide prevention training across the league.

