Benak & Paquette Lead Dogs' 4-3 Comeback Victory

Published on January 17, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







BRANTFORD, ONTARIO - The Bulldogs opened a triple-header weekend by welcoming the Peterborough Petes to the Brantford Civic Centre on Friday night.

The Petes dictated the pace in the opening frame, generating a high volume of shots and sustained pressure. They looked to strike first on a 2-on-1 rush, with Aiden Young getting a quality look, but Ryerson Leenders was sharp and turned the attempt aside. The Bulldogs answered back when Dylan Tsherna fed Parker Holmes in tight, but Holmes was denied as he attempted to stuff the puck under the pads of Easton Rye. Brantford continued to press for the game's opening goal as Jett Luchanko attempted to set up Adam Benak on another odd-man rush, but a strong defensive play by the Petes shut the chance down. Peterborough opened the scoring at 12:09 of the first period when Kieron Walton jumped on a loose puck and buried his 26th of the season following an initial shot attempt by Adam Novotný. The Bulldogs looked to respond on their first power-play opportunity, but the Petes' penalty kill held strong to preserve the lead. In the final seconds of the frame, Vladimir Dravecky attempted to tie the game with a backhand chance, but Rye made the stop, sending Brantford to the locker room trailing 1-0. Peterborough also held a 13-4 edge in shots after 20 minutes.

Brantford looked to flip the script in the second period as an early faceoff win led to Benak blasting a shot on goal, but Rye stood tall once again. Charlie Paquette later looked to feed Jeremy Freeman on the doorstep, but the Petes netminder kicked the puck aside. Moments later, Cooper Dennis rang a dangerous chance off the post. Peterborough extended its lead on the power play at 6:47, as James Petrovski picked the corner following a faceoff win, with assists credited to Adam Novotný and Kieron Walton. The Bulldogs answered back on the man advantage at 14:32. Caleb Malhotra worked the puck down low before finding Jett Luchanko in the slot, who snapped home his fifth of the season to cut the deficit to one heading into the second intermission.

Brantford carried its momentum into the third period as Benak connected with Jeremy Freeman racing up the wing. Gabriel Frasca jumped on the rebound and looked for a tip-in, but was denied. Shortly after, the Bulldogs went back to the power play, where Adam Jiricek stepped into a shot that was blocked by a key defensive play from the Petes. At the other end, Brennan Faulkner broke in shorthanded, but Leenders came up with another timely stop. The Bulldogs pulled even at 7:25 of the third as Parker Holmes found Adam Benak in the slot, where he hammered home his 20th of the season. Peterborough regained the lead at 9:52, as Kieron Walton worked the puck down low to Adam Levac, who then found Adam Novotný in the slot. Novotný made no mistake, burying his 21st of the season past Leenders. Brantford responded quickly on the power play at 12:44. Caleb Malhotra once again set up Charlie Paquette, who picked the corner to score his first goal as a Bulldog and 18th of the season, tying the game at three. Moments after the equalizer, a scrum broke out following contact with Leenders, resulting in Malhotra squaring off with Braydon McCallum. With both teams pushing to avoid overtime, the Bulldogs delivered the decisive blow at 18:17. Paquette fired the initial shot before Benak jumped on the rebound, wrapping it around the pads of Rye to seal a 4-3 comeback victory for Brantford and his second goal of the night.

Brantford returns to action on Saturday afternoon, welcoming the Kingston Frontenacs for Girls Hockey Night. Puck drop is set for 4 p.m.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 17, 2026

