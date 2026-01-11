Cooper Scores in Second-Straight as Knights Quiet Otters

Published on January 10, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie Otters News Release







London, Ontario -- The Otters three-in-three would conclude Saturday afternoon in London with game three of six against the rival Knights. Coming off of two heavy defeats, the Otters would look to right the ship against their rival and head home with two points in one of the toughest buildings to win in the OHL.

The opening frame would get going with the Knights on the front foot, looking to gain an early advantage. Just over three minutes into the game Max Crete (4) would strike to make it 1-0 Knights. Erie would grow into the game following this moment but would be denied trying to even the score. The Knights would earn the game's next goal as Ryan Brown (8) would find the back of the net to make it 2-0 Knights. Just as with the first, the Otters would respond well following the goal but would find themselves conceding late in the frame after finding themselves on the power play. With just 32 seconds left in the opening 20, William Nichol (SHG, 2) would find the back of the net to grow the Knights' lead to 3-0 following the opening 20. Shots on goal would be led by the Otters 9-8 after one.

The middle frame would see the Knights hoping to grow their lead and make themselves a bit more comfortable as the night would roll on. It would be the home side to score the first goal of the second as Braidy Wassilyn (13) would finish off a beautiful cycle play to make it 4-0 London. Erie would respond by looking to create a chance or two of their own and eventually, they would be rewarded as Tyler Cooper (4) would strike off the rush to score now in back-to-back games for the Otters to make it a 4-1 hockey game. Each team would see time on the power play in the period but once again, both penalty kills would stand tall. The game would enter it's final stage with the Knights holding a 4-1 lead over the Otters, shots on goal would be tied 16-16 through two.

The third period would commence with the Knights looking to hold their lead. They would play a very strong defensive game throughout the frame to keep the Otters offense at bay. London netminder Sebastian Gatto would make every save that was asked of him to keep the Knights in the lead. Each team would have a chance on the power play in the third but once again, both teams' penalty kills stood tall and kept the game where it was. The Knights' defensive effort throughout the contest and in particular, the third period would allow them to skate to a 4-1 win over Erie. Final shots on goal would favor the Knights 25-24.

