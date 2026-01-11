Walton Scores in Debut as Petes Beat Storm in a Shootout
Published on January 10, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Peterborough Petes News Release
Peterborough Petes left wing Adam Novotný (left) vs. the Guelph Storm
(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Kenneth Andersen Photography)
(Peterborough, ON) - On Saturday, January 10, the Peterborough Petes hosted the Guelph Storm at the Peterborough Memorial Centre in front of their 12th sold-out crowd of the season. The Petes won the game in a shootout by a score of 3-2, giving them five wins in their last six games.
Newly acquired forward Kieron Walton led the way for the Petes, scoring and adding the shootout winner in his Peterborough debut. Leon Kolarik also scored, while James Petrovski, Adam Levac, Yanis Lutz, and Kaden McGregor all picked up an assist. Easton Rye stopped 28/30 for his fifth straight win, giving him 22 on the season.
Game Recap:
First Period:
No Score
Second Period:
Peterborough Goal (11:55) PP - Kieron Walton (25), Assists - James Petrovski (19), Adam Levac (19)
Peterborough Goal (15:06) - Leon Kolarik (12), Assists - Yanis Lutz (13), Kaden McGregor (12)
Third Period:
Guelph Goal (9:22) - Eric Frossard (2), Assist - Leo Serlin (21)
Guelph Goal (10:28) - Grant Spada (2), Assists - Jaakko Wycisk (15), Rylan Singh (14)
Overtime Period:
No Score
Shootout:
PBO - Leon Kolarik (Goal)
GUE - Ethan Miedema (No Goal)
PBO - Kieron Walton (Goal)
GUE - Jaakko Wycisk (No Goal)
The Petes are back in action on Friday, January 16, when they travel to Brantford to take on the Brantford Bulldogs. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at the TD Civic Centre. The game will be broadcast live on YourTV Peterborough, Freq 90.5., and Flo Hockey.
Images from this story
|
Peterborough Petes left wing Kieron Walton
(Kenneth Andersen Photography)
|
Peterborough Petes defenceman Carson Cameron sets up in front of goaltender Easton Rye
(Kenneth Andersen Photography)
|
