Johnston Stops 41 in Road Loss to Ottawa

Published on January 18, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes News Release









Peterborough Petes centre Braydon McCallum

(Ottawa, ON) - On Sunday, January 18, the Peterborough Petes were in the Nation's Capital for their third game in three days as they took on the Ottawa 67's. The 67's added an empty net goal late to win the game by a score of 5-2.

Masen Johnston led the way for the Petes, making 41 saves in the loss. Braydon McCallum opened the scoring, while Kieron Walton scored his fourth goal in four games for the Petes. Garrett Frazer and Aiden Young picked up an assist each in the game.

Game Recap:

First Period:

No Score

Second Period:

Peterborough Goal (5:27) - Byadon McCallum (11), Assist - Garrett Frazer (11)

Ottawa Goal (6:54) - Kaleb Dietsch (2), Assists - Cooper Foster (24), Nic Whitehead (23)

Ottawa Goal (16:24) - Thomas Vandenberg (16), Assists - David Bedkowski (18), Spencer Bowes (8)

Ottawa Goal (17:54) - Nic Sima (11), Assists - Kohyn Eshkawkogan (30), Nic Sima (14)

Third Period:

Ottawa Goal (4:26) - Spencer Bowes (11), Assists - Nic Sima (15), Frankie Marrelli (15)

Peterborough Goal (18:38) - Kieron Walton (28), Assist - Aiden Young (19)

Ottawa Goal (19:31) EN - Nic Sima (11), Assists - Jasper Kuhta (18), Spencer Bowes (9)

The Petes are back in action on Thursday, January 22 when they host the Saginaw Spirit. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the Peterborough Memorial Centre. Tickets are still available, calling (705) 743-3561, or by visiting the Grant Thornton Box Office during business hours. The game will also be broadcast live on YourTV Peterborough, Freq 90.5., and Flo Hockey.

