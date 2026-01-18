Game Day, Game 45, Firebirds at Battalion

Published on January 18, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







Boart Longyear Memorial Gardens

North Bay, Ontario

2 p.m.

Watch (FloHockey) | Listen (US 103.1 FM) | Game Center

LAST TIME OUT: The Firebirds fell in a 4-0 hole in the first period and could not overcome it as they were beaten by the Sudbury Wolves, 7-2, on Friday night at the Sudbury Community Arena. Jimmy Lombardi and Jacob Battaglia each scored in the Flint loss.

TRIPPED UP: Flint has opened its stretch of four-straight on the road with a pair of losses. The Firebirds have dropped back-to-back in regulation for only the third time this season and the first since losing back-to-back games on November 1 and 2. Flint is now 13-6-1-2 away from home and has two more road games before returning home on Saturday. The Firebirds play on Sunday afternoon in North Bay and then on Friday in Windsor, the first half of a home-and-home with the Spitfires.

WHAT THE DOCTOR ORDERED?: Flint and North Bay have met once this season, a 9-3 Firebirds win on home ice on November 7. The Firebirds exploded for seven goals in the second period of that game, the most they have scored in a single period this season. Alex Kostov scored a career-high four goals and Brady Smith matched a franchise record with five assists during what was one of two games this season the Firebirds have scored nine goals in.

REVISITING A SWAP: The Firebirds and Battalion made a trade on November 21, acquiring Ihnat Pazii and a fourth round pick from North Bay in exchange for Kaden Pitre. In 22 games for the Firebirds, Pazii has four goals and four assists. Pitre has played 13 games for the Battalion around injury and has six goals and five assists.

HE PRODUCES: Kevin He recorded an assist on Friday in Sudbury and now has four goals and six assists in seven games since being traded to Flint. He has points in seven of his eight games as a Firebird and in five-straight games.

ODDS AND ENDS: This is the ninth game the Firebirds will have played on a Sunday this season. Flint is 3-3-0-2 on Sundays...Flint is 1-5-1-1 all-time in North Bay. The Firebirds lone win in North Bay came on December 8, 2019, a 5-3 Firebirds victory....Jimmy Lombardi now leads the FIrebirds with 24 goals. He had been without a point in three straight games before scoring on Friday.

UP NEXT: The Firebirds return to action on Friday night on the road in Windsor against the Spitfires. Puck drop at the WFCU Centre is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.