Sam O'Reilly Scores Late to Power Rangers to Fourth Straight Victory
Published on January 18, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Kitchener, Ont. - The Kitchener Rangers scored with 1:48 remaining on the clock late in the third period to secure their fourth straight victory, defeating the Guelph Storm 4-3. Guelph opened the scoring before the Rangers scored three unanswered goals to take a 3-1 lead midway through the game. Matthew Andonovski scored his first goal of the season on a odd man rush with Sam O'Reilly. After Guelph battled back to tie the game, Andonovski returned the favour to O'Reilly and the Tampa Bay prospect, made no mistake scoring his first goal on home ice for the Rangers and netting the game winning goal.
Christian Humphreys recorded an assist in the game extending his point streak to nine games.
Attendance: 7,234
Game Highlights
Scoring Summary:
First Period
GUE 1 - KIT 0
4:09 Eric Frossard (3) - Illia Shybinskyi, Tyler Hopkins
GUE 1 - KIT 1
19:04 Andrew MacNiel (2) - Cameron Arquette, Alexander Bilecki
Second Period
GUE 1 - KIT 2 - PPG
4:19 Dylan Edwards (22) - Christian Humphreys, Cameron Reid
GUE 1 - KIT 3
11:00 Matthew Andonovski (1) - Sam O'Reilly
GUE 2 - KIT 3 - PPG
Illia Shybinskyi (14) - Rylan Singh, Tyler Hopkins
Third Period
GUE 3 - KIT 3
4:35 Leo Serlin (11) - Layne Gallacher, Mykhailo Haponenko
GUE 3 - KIT 4
18:12 Sam O'Reilly (14) - Matthew Andonovski, Jack Pridham
The Numbers Game:
Shots: GUE 25 - KIT 41
Power play: GUE 1/4 - KIT 1/3
FO%: GUE 57% - KIT 43%
The Starting Goalies:
Zachary Jovanovski (GUE) - 37/41 Saves, Four Goals Against, Loss
Christian Kirsch (KIT) - 22/25 Saves, Three Goals Against, Win
UP NEXT:
Kitchener hit the road for a midweek matchup against the Spitfires on Wednesday night. It is the first meeting between these two teams this season. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. at the WFCU Centre.
