Sam O'Reilly Scores Late to Power Rangers to Fourth Straight Victory

Published on January 18, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers defenceman Andrew MacNiel

Kitchener, Ont. - The Kitchener Rangers scored with 1:48 remaining on the clock late in the third period to secure their fourth straight victory, defeating the Guelph Storm 4-3. Guelph opened the scoring before the Rangers scored three unanswered goals to take a 3-1 lead midway through the game. Matthew Andonovski scored his first goal of the season on a odd man rush with Sam O'Reilly. After Guelph battled back to tie the game, Andonovski returned the favour to O'Reilly and the Tampa Bay prospect, made no mistake scoring his first goal on home ice for the Rangers and netting the game winning goal.

Christian Humphreys recorded an assist in the game extending his point streak to nine games.

Attendance: 7,234

Scoring Summary:

First Period

GUE 1 - KIT 0

4:09 Eric Frossard (3) - Illia Shybinskyi, Tyler Hopkins

GUE 1 - KIT 1

19:04 Andrew MacNiel (2) - Cameron Arquette, Alexander Bilecki

Second Period

GUE 1 - KIT 2 - PPG

4:19 Dylan Edwards (22) - Christian Humphreys, Cameron Reid

GUE 1 - KIT 3

11:00 Matthew Andonovski (1) - Sam O'Reilly

GUE 2 - KIT 3 - PPG

Illia Shybinskyi (14) - Rylan Singh, Tyler Hopkins

Third Period

GUE 3 - KIT 3

4:35 Leo Serlin (11) - Layne Gallacher, Mykhailo Haponenko

GUE 3 - KIT 4

18:12 Sam O'Reilly (14) - Matthew Andonovski, Jack Pridham

The Numbers Game:

Shots: GUE 25 - KIT 41

Power play: GUE 1/4 - KIT 1/3

FO%: GUE 57% - KIT 43%

The Starting Goalies:

Zachary Jovanovski (GUE) - 37/41 Saves, Four Goals Against, Loss

Christian Kirsch (KIT) - 22/25 Saves, Three Goals Against, Win

UP NEXT:

Kitchener hit the road for a midweek matchup against the Spitfires on Wednesday night. It is the first meeting between these two teams this season. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. at the WFCU Centre.

