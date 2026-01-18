Generals Host Steelheads on Hockey Fights Cancer Night

January 18, 2026

Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals close out their busy three-game weekend when they welcome in the Brampton Steelheads on Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by GM and Unifor Local 222.

After a 5-2 loss to North Bay on Friday and falling short in a hard-fought effort in Barrie last night against the Colts, the Generals hope to close out their eventful weekend the right way.

Porter Byrd-Leitner and Onni Kalto both hit the scoresheet last night, continuing to gain confidence in their releases and play while Brooks Rogowski and Luke Posthumus each have a goal and an assist in this three-game stretch.

The Steelheads, meanwhile, are in a similar situation to Oshawa as they look to get back in the win column after five straight losses. Brampton is also closing out a triple-header this weekend after they dropped their first two against Kingston Friday and Windsor yesterday at home.

With both teams retooling, they delt some of their top players for prospects and future picks at last week's trade deadline. While the Generals sent off Ben Danford and Haoxi Wang, Brampton parted ways with Gabriel Chiarot, Mason Zebeski and Parker Von Richter most notably.

However, both sides come into this one looking for big wins to gain confidence in their games. The Generals do have Brampton's number on home ice with six wins in the Steelheads' last nine visits to the TCC.

Both clubs have promising players to go into the future with. One for the Generals is Sam Roberts, their 16th overall pick at last year's OHL Priority Selection. He has been in-and-out of the lineup lately, but Roberts has impressed many with his play in his first two games back.

For the Steelheads, one of their young talents is Nathan Amidovski, a promising playmaker who was acquired from the Ottawa 67's before the trade deadline for six draft picks. Amidovski is in his second OHL season and is off to a point in four games with Brampton.

The puck drops at 6:05 pm with a pre-game ceremony beforehand. Watch on Rogers TV, stream on FloHockey or listen on the Oshawa Generals Radio.







