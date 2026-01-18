Colts over Power Attack 5-1 on Sunday Afternoon

Published on January 18, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







The Owen Sound Attack entered Sunday's game looking to get back in the win column against a tough opponent in the Barrie Colts. Despite battling hard, the Attack fell 5-1 to their highway 26 rivals. Leading the way for the Colts were Parker von Richter (2G, 1A), Carter Lowe (2G) and William Schneid (1G, 1A), while Masen Wray had the lone goal for the Attack.

The game did not start the way the Attack had hoped with the Colts controlling the play and trapping the Bears in their own end early on. Just over two minutes into the game the Colts were able to open the scoring when Parker von Richter point shot was deflected directly to a streaking William Schneid down the right side of the slot, who quickly shot beating Bennett five hole for a 1-0 lead. Four minutes later Masen Wray responded on the power play hurrying home the one-timer pass from Lenny Greenberg to knot the game at 1. Unfortunately, the Attack the Colts found the back of the net two more times in the opening period first when Carter Lowe streaked down the right side and beat Bennett on the blocker side, then with just under a minute to play in the period a von Richter point shot beat a completely screened Bennett to give the Colts a 3-1 lead heading into the first intermission.

After a very busy opening period, the Colts and Attack continued to battle hard with a lot physical play throughout. It was looking like we were going to have a scoreless middle period until von Richter was once again able to beat a completely screened Bennett to extend the Cotls lead to 4-1 with six seconds remaining in the period. With a third period shaping up much like the second, Aleksandr Sementsov from the Colts was assessed a 5 minute match penalty for fighting putting the Attack on the power play with 8 minutes remaining, but it just wasn't the Bears night. With just over four minutes remaining Lowe recovered the rebound off a Wray one-timer and shot it down the ice right into the empty net to make it a 5-1 final in favour of the Colts.

The Attack will now prepare for a back-to-back set of games Friday in Kitchener at 7pm against the Rangers, then back home Saturday night to take on the Niagara IceDogs at 7pm. Both games can be seen on Rogers Television Georgian Bay (Channel 53), streamed on FloHockey or heard on 89.3 CFOS Bear Radio. Follow the Owen Sound Attack on the Struyk Energy Systems social media feeds, X, Instagram and Facebook.

UPCOMING HOME GAMES

Sat. Jan. 24, 2026 vs. Niagara IceDogs, 7pm

Wed. Jan. 28, 2026 vs. Kitchener Rangers, 7pm

Sat. Jan. 31, 2026 vs. Guelph Storm, 7pm

Sat. Feb. 14, 2026 vs. Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds, 7pm

Sat. Feb. 21, 2026 vs Brampton Steelheads, 7pm

Wed. Feb. 25, 2026 vs Oshawa Generals, 7pm

Sat. Mar. 7, 2026 vs Sarnia Sting, 7pm

Sat. Mar. 14, 2026 vs Guelph Storm, 7pm

Wed. Mar. 18, 2026 vs Flint Firebirds, 7pm

Sat. Mar. 21, 2026 vs Kitchener Rangers, 7pm







