Rangers Close out Weekend against Highway 7 Rivals

Published on January 18, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener, ON - The Blueshirts host the Guelph Storm for our annual Tim Horton's Game Day. Puck drop is set for 2:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.

TV: Rogers Channel 20 (Kitchener)

Rogers Super Sports Pak Channel 466 (Ontario)

Video Stream:  Live on FloHockey

Radio: 570 NewsRadio Kitchener

HEAD-TO-HEAD

The Kitchener Rangers meet the Guelph Storm for their fifth matchup of the season. Kitchener have won three and dropping just one game in the previous four matchups this season. Most recently, the Rangers skated away with a 5-4 win at the Sleeman Centre back on December 7th.

Last year, the Highway 7 rivals met eight times - the same number scheduled for this season. Kitchener dominated the series in 2024-25, winning seven of the eight matchups and posting a 7-1-0-0 record. Over the past five seasons, the East Avenue Blue have also held the upper hand in the rivalry, compiling a 26-11-1-0 record against Storm.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (26-11-3-1)

The Kitchener Rangers defeated the Saginaw Spirit 7-4 on Friday, extending their point strek to five games and boosting their season total to 56 in 41 matchups.

Jack Pridham reached the 28 goal mark after recording a hat trick with two power-play goals and an emty-net tally. That moved Pridham into second place in OHL goal scoring. Cameron Reid earned second-star honours after opening the scoring for the Rangers and adding two assists.

Drafted Rangers:

The Kitchener Rangers have a loaded roster of NHL drafted talent. Among twelve players drafted to the NHL, five were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft: Gabriel Chiarot (Vancouver Canucks), Matthew Hlacar (Toronto Maple Leafs), Andrew MacNiel (Montreal Canadians), Cameron Reid (Nashville Predators), and Luca Romano (New York Islanders). The other six players were taken in 2024: Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators), Christian Humphreys (Colorado Avalanche), Christian Kirsch (San Jose Sharks), Sam O'Reilly (Tampa Bay Lightning via EDM), Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks), and Jared Woolley (Los Angeles Kings). Matthew Andonovski (Ottawa Senators) was selected in 2023.

SCOUTING THE STORM (18-20-2-2)

The Guelph Storm enter tonight's matchup looking to snap a three-game loosing streak. Guelph's most recent game came Friday, when the Storm fell 3-1 to the Soo Greyhounds. Tyler Hopkins scored the lone goal, with team leader Ethan Miedema (19G, 17A) picking up the assist.

Despite the loss, Zachary Jovanovski remains among the league's top 20 goaltenders after posting a .929 save percentage in the game.

Drafted Storm:

Four players on the Guelph Storm's roster were drafted to the NHL; Quinn Beauchesne (Pittsburgh Penguins), Grant Spada (Tampa Bay Lightning), and Tyler Hopkins (Toronto Maple Leafs) were chosen in the 2025 NHL Draft. Ethan Miedema (Buffalo Sabres) heard his name called in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

Rangers Reach:

Rangers Reach is back for another exciting season of great Rangers hockey and Huge JACKPOTS! You could be the next winner of our Jackpot draw or consolation prize draw of a $200 The Keg Waterloo Gift Card!

Buy now!  or text WIN to 95050 (Std Msg & Data Rates may apply)

Also, back for another season is the Rangers Reach Authentic Jersey Raffle!

In addition to our Authentic Jersey main prize, we've added a Consolation Prize of a Special Issue RANGERS Jersey to the draw! Each Ticket purchase now has a chance to win one of TWO prizes!

Get your tickets online or on the concourse at tonight's game! 

Rangers Reach 50/50 supports local minor sports organizations, numerous social agencies, charities, and education related programs. Proceeds from Rangers Reach 50/50 also help support our community.

Broadcast Coverage:

Sunday's game against the Guelph Storm will be televised on Rogers TV (Channel 20). It can be watched across the province of Ontario on the Super Sports Pak on channel 466 for cable subscribers. The game will be streamed live online on FloHockey. Additionally, fans can listen to Sunday's action on the radio on 570 NewsRadio Kitchener.

UP NEXT:

Kitchener hit the road for a midweek matchup against the Spitfires on Wednesday night. It is the first meeting between these two teams this season. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. at the WFCU Centre.







