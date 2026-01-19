Generals Snap Losing Streak on Hockey Fights Cancer Night

Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals got back in the win column on Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by GM and Unifor Local 222, defeating the Brampton Steelheads 4-1.

Jalen Lobo made his return to the lineup after nine games, playing on the fourth line with Rowan Sang and Ben Cormier. Matthew Humphries, who made 41 saves in Barrie last night, also made his second straight start and third appearance in as many days.

The Generals took to the ice wearing their black and purple Hockey Fights Cancer uniforms. It was a chippy start to the game with checks being finished and scrums after what seemed like every whistle between the two first round rivals from last year's playoffs.

Playing in their third straight game, the Gens got plenty of early chances - including great looks on two power plays - and converted on a five-on-three with Owen Griffin one-timing it past Zach Bowen for the icebreaker.

Luke Posthumus would add to the lead late in the first at four-on-four with a seeing-eye shot from up high that made it through the traffic and past Bowen. Oshawa finished a dominating start outshooting Brampton 16-2 in the first period and were rewarded with a two-goal lead.

Brampton did pick things up to start the second and got back to within one after David Green's wrister from the point made it past both the net traffic and Humphries. The goal came on a delayed penalty and was assisted by David's younger brother, Peter Green.

The second period was certainly more evened-out, but the Generals later responded to go back up by two with Harrison Franssen going to the net, taking Porter Byrd-Leitner's shot off the end boards and banking it off Bowen for his 17th of the season.

Despite being slightly outshot 15-12 in the middle frame, Oshawa still had a two-goal advantage to deal with heading to the final 20. The Gens were faced with many Brampton pushes to start the third but weathered the storm thanks to some key saves from Humphries throughout.

The Steelheads put up 14 total shots to five in the third, but Oshawa shut the door - getting three big penalty kills in the process - and Griffin put it away with an empty netter for his second of the game.

Off a solid effort on the back end of their triple-header, the Gens ended their long losing streak at 14 games. The penalty kill went a perfect six-for-six and the power play did just enough to make a mark in the game.

Luke Posthumus and Porter Byrd-Leitner stayed hot with two points each and Owen Griffin recorded his 17th and 18th goals of the season. After nine games with the Generals, Matthew Humphries finally earned his first OHL win, stopping 30 of 31 Steelhead shots.

Oshawa and Brampton will meet again in just two weeks: Saturday, January 31st in Brampton and Sunday, February 1st back at the TCC. A home-and-home will be the final two meetings of the season between the two rivals between the 407.

The Generals will next be in action next Saturday afternoon in the nation's capital against the Ottawa 67's before returning home Sunday, January 25th for a dance with the Kingston Frontenacs on Retro Night. For single-game tickets, click here.

1st Period Scoring:

OSH 1st Goal (PP): Owen Griffin (17) from Luke Posthumus and Porter Byrd-Leitner at 3:15

OSH 2nd Goal: Luke Posthumus (10) from Lucas Moore at 18:51

2nd Period Scoring:

BRAM 1st Goal: David Green (3) from Peter Green and Manuel Amado at 8:22

OSH 3rd Goal: Harrison Franssen (17) from Porter Byrd-Leitner and Colin Feeley at 13:48

3rd Period Scoring:

OSH 4th Goal (EN): Owen Griffin (18) from Brooks Rogowski at 19:45

BRAM Power Play: 0/6

OSH Power Play: 1/5

Zach Bowen (BRAM): 29 saves on 32 shots

Mathew Humphries (OSH): 30 saves on 31 shots







