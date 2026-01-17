Generals Drop First of Triple-Header to Battalion

Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals hosted the North Bay Battalion for a Friday night showdown but were on the receiving end of a 5-2 defeat.

Sam Roberts made his return to the lineup for the first time in seven games while Tyler Hinde also drew back in. New acquisitions Matthew Wang and Artem Frolov were both out tonight.

For the Battalion, rookie netminder and the club's fifth round selection this past year, Cole Vreugdenhil made his first OHL start tonight. He would get some offense early from his team as Shamar Moses one-timed home a sweat dish from Parker Vaughan just over two minutes in.

Despite giving up the opening goal early, the Generals fought back and continue to pill up the shots throughout period one. Vreugdenhil, however, made some ten-bell saves and stopped all 13 shots thrown his way to keep Oshawa off the board.

North Bay would respond by adding to their lead with two more in quick fashion. Kaden Pitre netted one from the slot followed by Ethan Procyszyn sneaking one through Jaden Cholette 1:41 later, bringing Matthew Humphries into the game in an attempt to get the Generals going.

Oshawa played a solid opening 20 minutes as they spent most of the time in the attacking zone, winning puck battles and outshooting North Bay 13-8 in the first but found themselves down by three and in need of a quick response in the second.

The hole would only get deeper for the Generals after Procyszyn tucked his second of the night, wrapping it around Humphries to make it a four-goal cushion for North Bay less than five minutes into the middle frame.

Brooks Rogowski would bring the Gens back to within three as he out-waited Vreugdenhil and put away the backhander from the slot on the power play. It took four tries, but Oshawa got a much-needed goal on the man-advantage to get on the board at the end the second.

Heading into the third, the Generals could not get much going early as they were forced to kill off some penalties but put up plenty chances late. Luke Posthumus would give Oshawa their second power play goal of the night with a brilliant solo effort, but it would not be enough.

The Battalion would lock it down in the final two minutes and Ethan Procyszyn completed the hat trick with an empty net goal. In his first OHL start, Cole Vreugdenhil stole the show with a 33-save performance - lots of them at key times in the game.

After getting in a hole early, the Generals were unable to mount a comeback. On the plus side, both of Oshawa's goals came on the power play and Sam Roberts recorded an assist in his first game back. Give Matthew Humphries credit as well after only allowing one goal in relief.

The Generals continue their busy weekend tomorrow night as they head to Barrie for the second of their triple-header against the Colts before returning home Sunday for their Hockey Fights Cancer game against the Brampton Steelheads. For single-game tickets, click here.

1st Period Scoring:

NB 1st Goal: Shamar Moses (7) from Parker Vaughan and Jonathan Kapageridis at 2:16

NB 2nd Goal: Kaden Pitre (11) Unassisted at 13:20

NB 3rd Goal: Ethan Procyszyn (14) Unassisted at 15:01

2nd Period Scoring:

NB 4th Goal: Ethan Procyszyn (15) from Parker Vaughan and Nick Wellenreiter at 4:13

OSH 1st Goal (PP): Brooks Rogowski (7) from Porter Byrd-Leitner at 11:58

3rd Period Scoring:

OSH 2nd Goal (PP): Luke Posthumus (9) from Sam Roberts at 17:42

NB 5th Goal (EN): Ethan Procyszyn (16) from Kaden Pitre at 19:19

NBB Power Play: 0/3

OSH Power Play: 2/5

Cole Vreugdenhil (NBB): 33 saves on 34 shots

Jaden Cholette (OSH): 3 saves on 6 shots

Matthew Humphries (OSH): 18 saves on 19 shots







