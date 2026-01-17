Frontenacs Extend Home Winning Streak to Six in a Row Friday Night
Published on January 16, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Frontenacs extend home winning streak to six in a row Friday night Category: Article January 16, 2026 Kingston- The Frontenacs were back on home ice Friday night, playing host to the Brampton Steelheads for the first time this season. There were chances at both ends in the first period. Kieren Dervin would score on the power play, but the goal would be waved off immediately as it was deemed to have been pushed into the net with his hand. Gavin Betts would make 5 saves in the period. 0-0, after 20 minutes. Matt Minchak would replace Gavin Betts in the second period, the Frontenacs goaltender would be pulled due to injury. Brampton would score just 29 seconds into the period. Tomas Pobezal would respond for Kingston, his first of two goals on the night, would tie the game at one heading into the second intermission. It would be an offensive explosion in the third period for Kingston. Tomas Pobezal would score again, Vann Williamson, Matthew Frost, Landon Wright, and Nolan Snyder would all find the back of the net as well. The Frontenacs would pull away and grab a 6-3 win over the Steelheads. The Frontenacs now head to Brantford on Saturday for a match with the Bulldogs before hosting the Saginaw Spirit next Friday at Slush Puppie Place.
