Pierce Mbuyi, Cole Zurawski & Team West Prevail 4-3 over Team East in 2026 Connor McDavid Top Prospects Game
Published on January 15, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Owen Sound Attack News Release
PETERBOROUGH, ON - Team West scored twice in the third period to secure a 4-3 victory over the host Team East in front of a sold-out crowd at the Peterborough Memorial Centre on Wednesday night.
Zachary Jovanovski (Guelph Storm) got the start between the pipes for Team West, while Matthew Minchak (Kingston Frontenacs) started for Team East.
Team West opened the scoring when Egor Barabanov (Saginaw Spirit) finished a forehand-backhand move off a feed from Rylan Singh (Guelph Storm).
Continuing a trend that defined much of the night, Team East responded quickly. Ryder Cali (North Bay Battalion) buried a power-play goal off a goalmouth scramble to knot the game at 1-1.
Adam Novotny (Peterborough Petes) energized the home crowd in the second period, redirecting a backhand deflection to give Team East its first lead of the game.
At the midway point of the second frame, the goaltenders made a swap with Stepan Shurygin (Saginaw Spirit) and Ryder Fetterolf (Ottawa 67's), taking over in goal.
Nikita Klepov (Saginaw Spirit) pulled Team West even once again, capitalizing on a 2-on-1 opportunity after receiving a pass from Braidy Wassilyn (London Knights).
Early in the third period, Singh picked up his second point of the night, snapping a shot from the right circle. Later in the frame, Layne Gallacher (Guelph Storm) scored the eventual game-winning goal, giving Team West its first multi-goal lead of the contest.
Novotny added his second of the night on the power play to pull Team East within one with just over three minutes left, but that would be as close as the home side would get as Team West held on for the win.
Klepov and Novotny earned the Connor McDavid 97 Player of the Game Award for their respective teams.
"It was a good game, and a nice experience for everyone," said Klepov after the win. "Our line had some pretty good chemistry. There's a lot of skilled players here and it's always fun to play with new guys."
Game Centre
The 2027 Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects game will take place in Owen Sound, Ontario at the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre, January 19-20, 2027.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 15, 2026
- Pierce Mbuyi, Cole Zurawski & Team West Prevail 4-3 over Team East in 2026 Connor McDavid Top Prospects Game - Owen Sound Attack
- Pierce Mbuyi #25 on Craig Button's January TSN NHL Draft List - Owen Sound Attack
- OHL to Evaluate Performance and Head Impact Monitoring at 2026 OHL Prospects Game - Owen Sound Attack
- The Road Ahead: January 16-18 - Brantford Bulldogs
- Tonight's Game Postponed - Niagara IceDogs
- CHL Welcomes Applications for Memorial Cup Legacy Scholarships - OHL
- Sarnia Sting Announce Signing of Defenceman Kalib Capecci and Goaltender Kale Osipenko - Sarnia Sting
- OHL Announces Postponed Game Between Niagara and Guelph - Guelph Storm
- OHL Announces Postponed Game Between Niagara and Guelph - OHL
- Sarnia Sting Confirm Tonight's Game Will Proceed as Planned - Sarnia Sting
- CHL to NHL: Zhilkin Plays First Game with Jets - Guelph Storm
- Game Day, Game 43, Firebirds at Colts - 7 p.m. - Flint Firebirds
- Team West Prevails 4-3 in 2026 Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game Presented by Enbridge Gas - OHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Owen Sound Attack Stories
- Pierce Mbuyi, Cole Zurawski & Team West Prevail 4-3 over Team East in 2026 Connor McDavid Top Prospects Game
- Pierce Mbuyi #25 on Craig Button's January TSN NHL Draft List
- OHL to Evaluate Performance and Head Impact Monitoring at 2026 OHL Prospects Game
- Attack Unable to Complete the Comeback and Fall to the Rangers
- Attack Prepare for Post-Trade Deadline Battle with Kitchener Rangers