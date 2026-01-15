Sarnia Sting Confirm Tonight's Game Will Proceed as Planned
Published on January 15, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Sarnia Sting News Release
Tonight's game will proceed as scheduled. The Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds arrived in Sarnia last night and, barring any significant changes throughout the day, puck drop remains set for 7:05 PM at Progressive Auto Sales Arena.
We will provide an immediate update if anything changes.
If you are traveling to and from the arena, please use extra caution and allow additional time. We appreciate the ongoing efforts of those working to keep our roads and walkways safe.
Check out the Sarnia Sting Statistics
Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 15, 2026
- Sarnia Sting Confirm Tonight's Game Will Proceed as Planned - Sarnia Sting
- CHL to NHL: Zhilkin Plays First Game with Jets - Guelph Storm
- Game Day, Game 43, Firebirds at Colts - 7 p.m. - Flint Firebirds
- Team West Prevails 4-3 in 2026 Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game Presented by Enbridge Gas - OHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.