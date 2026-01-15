Sarnia Sting Confirm Tonight's Game Will Proceed as Planned
Published on January 15, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Sarnia Sting News Release


Tonight's game will proceed as scheduled. The Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds arrived in Sarnia last night and, barring any significant changes throughout the day, puck drop remains set for 7:05 PM at Progressive Auto Sales Arena.

We will provide an immediate update if anything changes.

If you are traveling to and from the arena, please use extra caution and allow additional time. We appreciate the ongoing efforts of those working to keep our roads and walkways safe.

