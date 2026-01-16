Pierce Mbuyi #25 on Craig Button's January TSN NHL Draft List

Published on January 15, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







With the conclusion of yesterday's OHL Connor McDavid Top Prospects game, where 40 of the top draft-eligible players from across the Ontario Hockey League competed in front of numerous NHL scouts, TSN's Director of Scouting Craig Button has released his January edition of his NHL Draft list. Thirteen OHL players appear on Button's ranking of his top 63 eligible players, including a league-high two players from the Sarnia Sting.

The OHL continues to be well represented in the lottery portion of the board. Soo Greyhounds defenceman Chase Reid takes the top spot amongst defencemen, coming in at No. 3 on the list. Reid scored twice and added two assists in five games for the Americans at this year's World Juniors, while averaging 20:06 of ice time before they were eliminated in the quarter-finals. Reid also has 15 goals and 38 points in 34 games this season in OHL play with the Greyhounds.

"In terms of growth and room to improve, he might have the most," said Button of Reid. "He's got special abilities. He just keeps taking on more elements in the game that make him more impactful in the game and in so many different areas."

Caleb Malhotra of the Brantford Bulldogs continues his climb up draft boards, ranking at No. 11 on Button's list this month, up 5 spots from November. The dynamic, two-way forward has 53 points (20G, 33A) in 39 games this season, and the son of former NHLer Manny Malhotra has been showing off his smarts on the ice as well. Button notes that even on a team with 11 players already drafted to the NHL, the draft-eligible centre has stood out.

"I think Caleb, for me, second-line centre projection," said Button. "He'll give you offence, two-way play, he'll give you that gritty, hard, detailed play when it's necessary."

Windsor Spitfires forward Ethan Belchetz rounds out the lottery group for the OHL at No. 13. The hulking forward has produced well for a really good Spits team this season, recording 40 points (25G, 15A) in 38 games.

Peterborough's Adam Novotny stayed steady at No. 23, the same spot he appeared at in Button's November rankings. The Petes left-winger was once again a key player for Czechia at the World Juniors, and has come on strong lately with his club team as well. With two goals at the OHL Top Prospects game, named as MVP of Team East, Novotny is sure to have many eyes on him in the back half of the season.

Pierce Mbuyi (#25), Nikita Klepov (#28) rounded out the first-round grades, as Button's list of 63 players accounts for the Ottawa Senators forfeited first-round pick in the upcoming draft, making it a 31-player first round this year.

Thomas Vandenberg of the Ottawa 67's leads off Button's second-round projections, carrying his strong showing with the surprise Barber Poles into the second half.

The dynamic Sarnia Sting duo of Beckham Edwards and Alessandro Di Iorio appear close together, at No. 50 and No. 53 respectively. Despite a disappointing season for their team, both Edwards and Di Iorio have continued to impress scouts with strong showings.

Ryder Cali is the only OHL player on this list who did not appear on Button's November rankings, coming in at No. 59. The North Bay Battalion forward has come back strong after the Christmas break, and an showing that impressed many at the OHL Top Prospects game is sure to help his stock.

OHL players included on TSN's final rankings:

#3 Chase Reid (D) - Soo Greyhounds

#11 Caleb Malhotra (C) - Brantford Bulldogs

#13 Ethan Belchetz (LW) - Windsor Spitfires

#23 Adam Novotny (LW) - Peterborough Petes

#25 Pierce Mbuyi (LW) - Owen Sound Attack

#28 Nikita Klepov (RW) - Saginaw Spirit

#32 Thomas Vandenberg (C) - Ottawa 67's

#42 Ryan Roobroeck (LW) - Niagara IceDogs

#50 Beckham Edwards (C/LW) - Sarnia Sting

#53 Alessandro Di Iorio (C) - Sarnia Sting

#57 Jaxon Cover (RW) - London Knights

#59 Ryder Cali (C) - North Bay Battalion

#60 - Brooks Rogowski (C) - Oshawa Generals







