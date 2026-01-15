CHL Welcomes Applications for Memorial Cup Legacy Scholarships

TORONTO, ON - The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) is now accepting applications for the Memorial Cup Legacy Scholarship Program, a five-year, community-focused initiative designed to ensure the Memorial Cup leaves a lasting impact beyond the rink by supporting students pursuing post-secondary education in host communities. Eligible applicants from Saint John, N.B., Kamloops, B.C., Saginaw, Mich., and Rimouski, Que. - each Memorial Cup host community since the program's launch in 2022 - are invited to apply for the next round of scholarships, with full details and application requirements available at chl.ca/legacy-scholarship.

The program has grown into a tradition that expands with each host community and reflects the Memorial Cup's North American footprint. Since its inception, the CHL, Memorial Cup Host Organizing Committees, and host clubs in Saint John, Kamloops, Saginaw, and Rimouski have raised more than $200,000 to support post-secondary students in those communities.

Over a five-year period after hosting the Memorial Cup, the program annually awards two (2) scholarships valued at $5,000 to individuals from the host community to help further their post-secondary studies. That structure means each host city can ultimately deliver 10 scholarships totaling $50,000 over five years - a tangible legacy that continues long after the tournament concludes.

For the CHL, the Memorial Cup Legacy Scholarship Program builds on a long-standing commitment to education and life beyond the rink. Over the decades, the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), along with their member clubs, have collectively invested more than $100 million in post-secondary education for graduating players. In 2024-25 alone, 975 CHL graduates enrolled at post-secondary institutions, supported by more than $7.68 million in scholarships awarded across the WHL, OHL, and QMJHL - underscoring the belief shared by the CHL and the Member Leagues that success includes meaningful opportunities beyond hockey.

Guided by that same philosophy, the Memorial Cup Legacy Scholarship Program extends the CHL's commitment to education into Memorial Cup host communities by recognizing students who pair strong academic achievement with meaningful volunteer leadership and a dedication to building healthier, more inclusive communities. Fans, educators, and community leaders are encouraged to share this opportunity with eligible students in Memorial Cup host communities.

"With the Memorial Cup serving as the CHL's pinnacle event, it's important to us that its impact extends well beyond the final buzzer," said Dan MacKenzie, President of the CHL. "The Memorial Cup Legacy Scholarship Program is a meaningful way to invest in young people in our host communities - recognizing students who excel academically, lead through service, and help build stronger, healthier communities. We're proud of the growth of this initiative since 2022, and we encourage eligible applicants in Saint John, Kamloops, Saginaw, and Rimouski to apply."

Scholarship Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must be:

Between 17-22 years of age at the time of application

A resident of the Memorial Cup host city area (Saint John, Kamloops, Saginaw, or Rimouski)

Pursuing post-secondary education in the Memorial Cup host location

Active in the community in a volunteering capacity

Dedicated to serving underrepresented or prioritized members of the community

Dedicated to promoting a healthy, active lifestyle

How To Apply

Eligible applicants can find full program details, application requirements, and key dates - including instructions on how to apply - at chl.ca/legacy-scholarship.

This spring, the 2026 Memorial Cup presented by Kubota will be hosted by the Kelowna Rockets (WHL) and played in Kelowna, B.C., from May 21-31, 2026. Returning to Kelowna for the first time since 2004, the 106th Memorial Cup will mark a milestone celebration of junior hockey - coinciding with the Rockets' 30th anniversary season and the CHL's 50th anniversary as the umbrella organization of the WHL, OHL, and QMJHL. Beyond the championship itself, the Memorial Cup Legacy Scholarship Program will continue in Kelowna beginning in 2026-27, expanding the five-year initiative launched in 2022 and providing two $5,000 scholarships annually to students in the Kelowna area, with the first application window opening during the 2026-27 season.







