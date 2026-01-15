Tonight's Game Postponed
Published on January 15, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Niagara IceDogs News Release
Tonight's game between the Guelph Storm and host Niagara IceDogs has been postponed due to inclement weather and travel conditions. The game will be rescheduled on a date still to be determined.
As always, if you have any questions, please do not hesitate to reach out.
Thank you for your patience and understanding. Stay warm and stay safe!
