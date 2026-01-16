The Road Ahead: January 16-18

Published on January 15, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Brantford Bulldogs (28-7-4-1) are coming off one of their most successful weeks of the 2025-26 season, sweeping their Western Ontario road-trip on route to a 3-for-3 run last week, taking down the IceDogs, Knights, and Spitfires along the way.

With the #1 seed in the Eastern Conference back in their possession, the Bulldogs aim to keep the momentum rolling with a triple-header this weekend.

Game #1: Friday, January 16th vs Peterborough Petes

Brantford opens their week against division rival Peterborough (23-14-1-2). The two teams have split four matches this season.

Storyline to watch:

The season series has been an even matchup between these two squads, with both teams earning two wins.

Peterborough has started to turn the tide on this division rivalry, taking the last two games against the Bulldogs, with their most recent tilt coming back in December.

Brantford has the chance to not only turn the tide of the season series back in their favour, but also to earn a victory on home ice. Notably, every game this year between these two squads has been won by the home team.

Game #2: Saturday, January 17th vs Kingston Frontenacs

The Bulldogs play host to another division rival this weekend as they take on the Kingston Frontenacs (18-20-2-2) at the TD Civic Centre on Saturday. The season series sits tied 1-1 between these two teams.

Storyline to watch:

These two rivals last took to the ice against one another in mid-December, right before the holiday break.

Caleb Malhotra was able to find the back of the net twice in the game, but the Frontenacs skated away with a 4-2 victory.

The season series heads back to Brantford for game #3, where Malhotra and the Bulldogs look to take the series lead back on home ice.

Game #3: Sunday, January 18th @ Niagara IceDogs

The Bulldogs finish up their triple-header weekend by heading down to Niagara on Sunday to take on the IceDogs (19-17-3-1). The Bulldogs lead the season series 3-0.

Storyline to watch:

This year's edition of the "Canine Cup" adds another chapter this Sunday, and the Bulldogs look to continue their winning streak against the IceDogs.

Over the past five seasons, Niagara has managed to win just twice out of 29 attempts, and Brantford aims to keep up their winning ways over the IceDogs this week.

Can Niagara play spoiler and end Brantford's week with a loss, or will the Bulldogs take another two points and solidify their position in the OHL Standings?







