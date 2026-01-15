Sarnia Sting Announce Signing of Defenceman Kalib Capecci and Goaltender Kale Osipenko

Published on January 15, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Sarnia Sting News Release







The Sarnia Sting Hockey Club has announced the signing of defenceman Kalib Capecci and goaltender Kale Osipenko, adding important depth to the roster as the club prepares for the second half of the Ontario Hockey League season and beyond.

Capecci, a 2006-born defenceman from Sewell, New Jersey, joins the Sting as a free agent signing out of the NAHL. He spent the 2025-26 season with the Johnstown Tomahawks, recording nine goals and 23 assists for 32 points in 35 games.

Sting General Manager Dylan Seca said Capecci became a player of interest through extensive scouting and outside feedback.

"Kalib's name came to us through some NCAA schools, and he was a player we really dove into," said Seca. "He has good instincts, plays the game well, and he's a kid who's excited to be in this league. We expect him to give it everything he has in the second half of the season, and we think he can be an important depth player as we push for a playoff spot."

The Sting have also signed 2008-born goaltender Kale Osipenko of Renfrew, Ontario, who previously played for the Renfrew Wolves of the CCHL. Osipenko posted a 2.41 GAA and a .930 SV% and represented Hockey Canada at the World Junior A Challenge earlier this season.

Seca highlighted the importance of adding depth in net as the season progresses.

"Kale had a tremendous start to his season and continued to show well in high-level environments," added Seca. "We've had him in here practicing and he's looked great. Goaltending depth is something we're going to need down the stretch and going into September."

Osipenko made his first OHL start on January 11 against the Kingston Frontenacs, earning the win after allowing just one goal.

The Sarnia Sting would like to congratulate Kalib, Kale, and their families on this next step in their hockey journeys and welcome both players to the organization as they join the team for the remainder of the season.







