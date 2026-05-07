Sting Sign Defenceman Wyatt Herres to Standard Player Agreement
Published on May 7, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Sarnia Sting News Release
The Sarnia Sting are pleased to announce the signing of defenceman Wyatt Herres to a Standard Player Agreement.
Herres, a 2007-born right-shot defenceman from Neenah, joins the Sting after spending the 2025-26 season with the Chicago Steel of the USHL. In 28 games this season, the 6-foot-2, 181-pound blueliner recorded 3 goals and 11 assists for 14 points.
Known for his combination of size, mobility, and defensive awareness, Herres showed strong progression throughout the season in Chicago while continuing to develop the offensive side of his game. The Sting believe his ability to defend with his feet, move pucks efficiently, and play in all situations will make him an important addition to the team's backend moving forward.
Beyond his on-ice abilities, Herres arrives in Sarnia with a reputation as a culture driver and leader within the locker room. The organization sees him as a player capable of mentoring younger teammates while helping establish the identity and standard the Sting want to play with next season.
"Wyatt is a player we feel can become a big part of our backend both on and off the ice," said Sting General Manager Dylan Seca. "He brings great character, leadership qualities, and a really well-rounded game that we're excited to continue developing."
Herres is committed to UMass Lowell River Hawks for the 2027-28 season.
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The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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