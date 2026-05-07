Greyhounds' Brady Martin Awarded Mickey Renaud Captain's Trophy

Published on May 7, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced that forward Brady Martin of the Soo Greyhounds is this year's recipient of the Mickey Renaud Captain's Trophy.

Martin was chosen for the award by a panel of accredited OHL media members, being recognized as the team captain that best exemplifies leadership on and off the ice, with a passion and dedication to the game of hockey in his community that Mickey demonstrated.

"It's an honour to win the Mickey Renaud Captain's Trophy," said Martin. "I strive to be a leader and help bring out the best in our team and my teammates every day. That becomes a lot easier when you're surrounded by great teammates, coaches and staff.

"The Soo hockey community has been amazing to me," he continued. "So being able to help out and give back to the community is something I take a lot of pride in. This is a very special honour and one I'm very grateful for."

Martin played three games with the NHL's Nashville Predators to begin the 2025-26 campaign, and would demonstrate perseverance through an injury-shortened season. He didn't allow the setback to affect his engagement in the Soo community. Through an initiative organized by the Greyhounds' academic advisors, Martin made weekly visits to the Great Northern Retirement Home to interact with the seniors living there. He enjoyed playing cards and talking with the residents, building relationships throughout the season. Martin was also part of visits to a daycare centre to interact with three and four-year-olds, reading a Robert Munsch hockey book before playing mini sticks with the children.

Upon his return to the Greyhounds in late October, Martin produced 24 points (8-16--24) over 24 games before adding 10 points (3-7--10) in as many playoff outings. The 6-foot, 184Ib. centre from Elmira, ON won a bronze medal with Canada's National Junior Team, recording eight points (4-4--8) in six contests.

"We're incredibly proud of Brady on being recognized with the Mickey Renaud Captain's Trophy this season," said Greyhounds General Manager Kyle Raftis. "To become just the second player in Soo Greyhounds history to receive this honour speaks volumes about the type of person and teammate he is every single day.

"His impact on our group goes far beyond what you see on the ice," Raftis continued. "He competes at a high level, genuinely cares about the people around him, and brings a tremendous amount of pride to wearing the Greyhound jersey. He's the kind of player his teammates respect and lean on because of the way he carries himself and the standard he sets throughout our organization.

"Whether it's in the room, on the bench, or in the community, Brady represents the Soo Greyhounds the right way in every sense. This is a very well-deserved honour."

A 19-year-old, Martin was originally selected by the Greyhounds with the third overall pick of the 2023 OHL Priority Selection and has registered 124 points (51-73--124) over 133 regular season games with the Greyhounds, posting a plus-43 rating. The Nashville Predators selected him with the fifth overall pick of the 2025 NHL Draft, signing Martin to an entry-level contract on Aug. 20, 2025. He made his NHL debut with Nashville on Oct. 9, 2025 against Columbus, and recorded his first point with an assist on Oct. 21, 2025 against Utah.

The Mickey Renaud Captain's Trophy is presented in honour of former Windsor Spitfires captain and Calgary Flames prospect Mickey Renaud, who tragically passed away at the age of 19 on February 18, 2008 due to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, an underlying heart condition. Renaud, from Tecumseh, ON, played three seasons with the Spitfires from 2005-08, leaving a lasting impact on the city's hockey community.

Nomination forms are submitted annually by OHL General Managers on behalf of their individual team captains. The selection committee consists of a panel of four, representing media from each OHL division.

Martin will be formally presented with the Mickey Renaud Captain's Trophy at the OHL Awards Ceremony at the Hockey Hall of Fame in June.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from May 7, 2026

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