Sarnia Sting Sign Defenceman Chase Sewell

Published on February 20, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Sarnia Sting News Release







The Sarnia Sting Hockey Club announced today that the team has signed defenceman, Chase Sewell, to a standard player agreement.

Sewell, 16, is a 6-foot-5, 201-pound left-shot defenceman from Aylmer, Ontario. He has spent the 2025-26 season with the Strathroy Rockets (GOHL), registering 7 points (2 goals, 5 assists) in 39 games. Sewell has also appeared in five games with the Sting this season as an affiliated player.

"Chase has demonstrated significant growth this season in Strathroy and has made a strong impression during his time with our group," said Sting General Manager Dylan Seca. "He brings size, reach, and a high level of competitiveness to the blue line, along with a clear commitment to playing a reliable defensive game. We look forward to continuing his development within our program and strengthening our partnership with Chase and his family."

Sewell remains an affiliated player with the Sting from the Strathroy Rockets (GOHL).

The Sarnia Sting would like to congratulate Chase and his family on this accomplishment and welcome him officially to the organization.







