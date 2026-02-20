Owen Sound Attack to Host Mental Health Awareness Game in Partnership with CMHA Grey Bruce

Published on February 20, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







Owen Sound - The Owen Sound Attack have partnered with Canadian Mental Health Association, Grey Bruce for a mental health awareness game Saturday, February 21 at 7:00pm, when the Attack take on the Brampton Steelheads at the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre.

The game day experience will have several features to promote the importance of mental health, including:

A CMHA-run kiosk on the concourse where fans can learn more about mental health and the organization's community-based services

A ceremonial puck drop and photo opportunity with CMHA Grey Bruce

Videos featuring Attack players talking about the importance of mental health

Public service announcements about mental health and CMHA Grey Bruce

A CMHA fundraising component

This mental health awareness game is part of the Owen Sound Attack's ongoing partnership with CMHA Grey Bruce and its Talk Today program. Originally launched by CMHA Ontario in partnership with the Ontario Hockey League in 2014, Talk Today provides an important opportunity to address the mental health needs of athletes across Canada. Through this program, over 2,500 OHL players and over 550 coaches, billets and staff have received mental health and suicide prevention training across the league.

The key piece of the Talk Today program has been to educate players about mental health and suicide prevention. Each team is also linked to a CMHA mental health coach, who provides support and mental health resources to individuals in need.

"Talk Today has been an incredible awareness tool for us in terms of having the students hear about how the Attack players maintain their good mental health during a stressful hockey season," said Jackie Ralph, Youth Awareness and Education Supervisor of CMHA Grey Bruce.

"We're so excited to be able to once again bring the Talk Today game back into the Bayshore" said Amelia Boyd, Coordinator of Communications and Community Relations for the Attack. "The discussion of mental health is so important. Being able to share this in a positive light and working on eliminating the stigmas around mental health is something we're really proud of as an organization and a team."

Tickets for the game are still available, starting from $20.75. For ticket information, visit the MacVicar & McComb Sutton Realty Attack Box Office in-person or by phone at 519-371-7452 or online anytime at tickets.attackhockey.com.







