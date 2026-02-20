Petes to Host Mental Health Awareness Game in Partnership with CMHA Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge

(Peterborough, ON) - The Peterborough Petes are once again partnering with the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA), and the CMHA Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge Branch for a mental health awareness game on Sunday, February 22, when they take on the Brantford Bulldogs at the Peterborough Memorial Centre. Puck drop for the game is scheduled for 2:05 p.m.

The game day experience will have several features to promote the importance of mental health, including:

A CMHA-run kiosk on the concourse where fans can learn more about mental health and the organization's community-based services

A ceremonial puck drop with the CMHA Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge Branch

Videos featuring Petes players talking about the importance of mental health

Public service announcements about mental health and the CMHA Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge Branch

A CMHA fundraising component

This mental health awareness game is part of the ongoing partnership between the Petes and CMHA Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge. Originally launched by CMHA Ontario in partnership with the Ontario Hockey League in 2014, Talk Today provides an important opportunity to address the mental health needs of athletes across Canada. Through this program, over 2,500 OHL players and over 550 coaches, billets and staff have received mental health and suicide prevention training across the league.

The key piece of the Talk Today program has been to educate players about mental health and suicide prevention. Each team is also linked to a CMHA mental health coach, who provides support and mental health resources to individuals in need.

"Talk Today shines a spotlight on mental health awareness, demonstrating how sports and community agencies can unite for a common purpose," said Jack Veitch, Manager of Community Engagement and Education with CMHA HKPR and Peterborough Petes Mental Health Coach. " Thursday's game celebrates our community's commitment to mental health while reminding everyone of the support services available. Through this partnership, the Peterborough Petes continue to show exceptional leadership in fostering a culture of mental health awareness and support. "

"We're proud to once again partner with CMHA HKPR for our annual mental health awareness game," said Petes Sr. Director of Business Operations, Eric Ebenbauer. "Talk Today is an incredibly important initiative that equips our players and staff with valuable mental health education while connecting those in need to vital support services. Sunday afternoon is a meaningful opportunity to highlight the impact of this program, raise awareness for the Canadian Mental Health Association, and recognize the outstanding work they do in our community."

Limited tickets for the game are available now, or by visiting the Doane Grant Thornton Box Office.







