Petes to Host Indigenous Heritage Night Presented by Crowe's Gas

(Peterborough, ON) - On Wednesday, February 19, the Peterborough Petes will host their annual Indigenous Heritage Night presented by Crowe's Gas. The Petes will host the North Bay Battalion with puck drop scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

There are a number of things to look forward to on the night, including performances by the Smoke Trail Drum and Dance Group from Alderville First Nation. The group will be performing in the lobby before the game and on the ice in the first intermission. There will also be a ceremonial puck drop before the game featuring representatives from Crowe's Gas, Alderville First Nation, Curve Lake First Nation, and Hiawatha First Nation. There will also be storytelling on the videoboard throughout the game, including Sky Woman and Turtle Island.

The Petes will once again be using a logo designed by Kory Parkin, an Indigenous Painter & Digital Creator from Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory, Ontario, Canada. The logo highlights the traditional name of Peterborough, Nogojiwanong, meaning "place at the foot of the rapids"

"Since the land today is preoccupied by many Indigenous groups I thought it would best represent those who came before by changing Peterborough to the name it went by before," noted Parkin. "Known as a great fishing spot and the word meaning, place at the end of the rapids, that's why I included the canoe and the water behind to give a rapid look to the water."

More of Parkin's work can be seen by visiting koryparkin.com.

Puck drop for the game is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the Peterborough Memorial Centre. Very limited tickets for the game are still available, calling (705) 743-3561, or by visiting the Doane Grant Thornton Box Office during office hours. Fans can also catch the game on YourTV Peterborough, Freq 90.5, and FloHockey.







