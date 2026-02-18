Game Day - February 18 - GUE at SAR
Published on February 18, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
Heading to the hive to take on the Sting
Visit any of the local bars and restaurants below to watch every Guelph Storm game live! This promotion includes every road and home game, just in case you can't be at the Sleeman Centre in person! Click here for the full list of locations.
Who to Watch - Guelph Storm
Quinn Beauchesne
14th overall pick in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection
148th overall pick of the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft
Has 25 points (5 goals, 20 assists) in 44 games played this season
Had 4 assists in his last game
Who to Watch - Sarnia Sting
Easton Walos
11th round pick of the Sting in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection
Has 40 points (21 goals, 19 assists) in 55 games this season
Has goals in back-to-back games played
Upcoming Home Games:
Wednesday, February 25th, 2026 6:37pm - Kitchener Rangers @ Guelph Storm
Friday, February 27th, 7:07pm - Niagara IceDogs at Guelph Storm
Individual game tickets are available now. To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.
