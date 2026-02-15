Game Day - February 16 - ER at GUE

Published on February 15, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







It's a midwest division match-up on Family Day!

Family Day is a great day to bring the entire family to the Sleeman Centre and meet your favourite Storm players following the game! Once the game ends, more fun begins as fans with tickets are welcome on the ice for a Skate with the Storm. Only fans with skates will be allowed on the ice. Helmets are not required but strongly encouraged.

Fans attending Skate by the Storm can check their gear upon entry at Gate 6. We ask all those attending to keep their bags and gear to one side of the hallway during the annual skate, as we expect great crowds and want to ensure smooth and safe hallway access.

Who to Watch - Guelph Storm

Illia Shybinsyki

85th overall pick by the Storm in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection

Has 28 points (16 goals, 12 assists) in 44 games this season

Had 4 points (1 goal, 3 assists) in his last 4 games played, including 3 assists in Monday's 6-3 win over the Niagara IceDogs

Who to Watch - Erie Otters

Michael Dec

152nd overall pick in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection

Has 56 points (24 goals, 32 assists) in 53 games this season

Had a goal and an assist in his last game against the Storm

Upcoming Home Games:

Wednesday, February 25th, 2026 6:37pm - Kitchener Rangers @ Guelph Storm

Individual game tickets are available now. To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.

