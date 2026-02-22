Game Day - February 22 - GUE at SAG

Published on February 22, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







Sunday evening cross cross-border in Saginaw.

Who to Watch - Guelph Storm

Tyler Hopkins

4th overall pick of the Frontenacs in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection

86th overall pick of the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft

Has 40 points (17 goals, 23 assists) in 40 games this season

Had the game-winning goal in Friday's 1-0 win over the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds

Who to Watch - Saginaw Spirit

Nikita Klepov

35th overall pick in the 2025 CHL Import Draft

Has 78 points (32 goals, 46 assists) in 56 games this season

Has 17 points in his last 10 games played

Upcoming Home Games:

Wednesday, February 25th, 2026 6:37pm - Kitchener Rangers @ Guelph Storm

Friday, February 27th, 7:07pm - Niagara IceDogs at Guelph Storm

