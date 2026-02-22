Game Day - February 22 - GUE at SAG
Published on February 22, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
Sunday evening cross cross-border in Saginaw.
Who to Watch - Guelph Storm
Tyler Hopkins
4th overall pick of the Frontenacs in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection
86th overall pick of the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft
Has 40 points (17 goals, 23 assists) in 40 games this season
Had the game-winning goal in Friday's 1-0 win over the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds
Who to Watch - Saginaw Spirit
Nikita Klepov
35th overall pick in the 2025 CHL Import Draft
Has 78 points (32 goals, 46 assists) in 56 games this season
Has 17 points in his last 10 games played
Upcoming Home Games:
Wednesday, February 25th, 2026 6:37pm - Kitchener Rangers @ Guelph Storm
Friday, February 27th, 7:07pm - Niagara IceDogs at Guelph Storm
