Thirteen OHL Alumni Capture Medals at 2026 Olympic Winter Games

The Olympic Winter Games culminated in a classic clash of hockey titans, with 13 Ontario Hockey League alumni earning their places on the international podium.

In a dramatic finish to the men's hockey tournament, the United States defeated Canada to claim gold. The game was decided just 1:41 into three-on-three overtime on a goal by Jack Hughes. The victory marks the USA's first Olympic gold medal in men's hockey since 1980 in Lake Placid, New York. Meanwhile, Canada earns Olympic silver for the first time since the 1994 Games in Lillehammer, Norway.

Erie Otters graduate Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers earned Tournament MVP honours, leading all players with 13 points (2-11-13) over six games. His performance established a new Olympic record for points by a Canadian player.

Finland defeated Slovakia 6-1 in Saturday's bronze medal game.

A total of 41 OHL graduates competed in the tournament. Across the gold, silver, and bronze medal-winning rosters, the OHL was heavily represented. Here is a look at the 13 alumni coming home with Olympic hardware:

UNITED STATES (3) - Gold Medal

Forwards:

J.T. Miller (New York Rangers) - Plymouth Whalers, 2011-12

Matthew Tkachuk (Florida Panthers) - London Knights, 2015-16

Vincent Trocheck (New York Rangers) - Saginaw/Plymouth, 2009-13

CANADA (9) - Silver Medal

Goaltenders:

Jordan Binnington (St. Louis Blues) - Owen Sound Attack, 2009-13

Defencemen:

Drew Doughty (Los Angeles Kings) - Guelph Storm, 2005-08

Thomas Harley (Dallas Stars) - Mississauga Steelheads, 2017-20

Forwards:

Sam Bennett (Florida Panthers) - Kingston Frontenacs, 2012-15

Bo Horvat (New York Islanders) - London Knights, 2011-14

Mitch Marner (Vegas Golden Knights) - London Knights, 2013-16

Connor McDavid (Edmonton Oilers) - Erie Otters, 2012-15

Nick Suzuki (Montreal Canadiens) - Owen Sound/Guelph, 2015-19

Tom Wilson (Washington Capitals) - Plymouth Whalers, 2010-13

FINLAND (1) - Bronze Medal

Defencemen:

Olli Maatta (Utah Mammoth) - London Knights, 2011-13

