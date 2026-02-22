Generals Return Home, Wrap up Weekend against Frontenacs

Published on February 22, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals are back at the TCC for a Sunday night faceoff with division rivals the Kingston Frontenacs.

The Generals return home after two games on the road this week, dropping 4-2 to the Brantford Bulldogs Wednesday night before picking up a 4-3 overtime win in Erie over the Otters on Friday.

Porter Byrd-Leitner, Ben Cormier, Onni Kalto and Luke Posthumus each recorded two points on the short road trip, including the overtime-winner from Posthumus in Erie to complete a two-goal night.

The Gens hope to take two in a row and three of their last five but will face a Kingston team they have yet to record a win against after dropping their first six against them on the season.

The Frontenacs are closing out a busy three-game weekend and hope to finish it off strong after taking down North Bay 5-1 Friday night and dropping to Niagara 4-3 in overtime yesterday afternoon.

Kingston continues their fight for positioning in the Eastern Conference as they come into tonight holding firm possession of the seventh seed but are four points back of the IceDogs for sixth place.

It is the last time the Frontenacs will visit the TCC on the year as the two division rivals go head-to-head for the seventh time overall in the 2025/26 campaign.

Oshawa continues to monitor injuries to multiple forwards - including Brooks Rogowski, Harrison Franssen and most recently, Aiden O'Donnell, who left Friday's game in the first period.

After snapping his long goalless drought Friday, look for Rowen Sang to contribute with some injuries to the Generals' forward core. Signed by Oshawa in the offseason, Sang has contributed to the team's bottom-six all season with his strong skating and forechecking abilities.

For Kingston, look out for Landon Wright, who comes in with eleven points in his last ten. The future University of Maine commit has had an impressive back half of the season, chipping in more offensively and showing good on-ice awareness since the trade deadline.

Things pick up at 6:05 pm. Watch on Rogers TV, stream on FloHockey or listen on the Oshawa Generals Radio.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 22, 2026

