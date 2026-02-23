Generals Fall to Frontenacs to End Weekend

Published on February 22, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals hoped to extend their win streak when they returned home Sunday, but the Kingston Frontenacs handed them a 7-2 defeat.

For the second straight game, Oshawa went with eleven forwards and seven defensemen with some injuries up front. Anthony Figliomeni did return to the lineup as the only substitution to the forward group.

Kingston started off with the opening goal 5:20 in after Lukas Moore's slot shot found its way through Matthew Humphries. The Frontenacs would later add a power play-marker to go up two with a one-timer from Alex Misiak.

Most of the first period was fast and furious with both teams going back-and-forth with plenty of chances, but the Generals found themselves down two heading to the second.

The deficit would grow further after Kieren Dervin one-timed Landon Wright's feed home on a mini two-on-one from the Oshawa blue line. Kingston would get a power play after a failed challenge from the Generals and Tomas Pobezal capitalized with a blistering shot upstairs.

Luke Posthumus would get the Gens on the board 2:23 after the Pobezal goal after taking Owen Griffin's feed on a two-on-one break and sliding it between Gavin Betts' left stake and the post.

The Posthumus goal gave Oshawa a spark as they continued to chip away in the Kingston end. Eventually, Lucas Moore - the Generals' defenseman - walked in and ripped it glove side to cut the lead in half.

Oshawa was back to within two heading to the third, but Kingston quickly regained control just over four minutes in with Wright chipping it in from the side of the cage right after a Frontenac power play had expired.

Kingston would add another power play goal from Nolan Snyder and one more from Wright to make it seven on the night and would close it out for their seventh win over the Generals on the year.

Three goals on the man-advantage and three points each between Tomas Pobezal, Nolan Snyder, Landon Wright and Vann Williamson propelled Kingston to another big win in their playoff race as they draw two points back of Niagara for sixth in the Eastern Conference.

For the Generals, they will hope to shake this one off as they head on the road to start another three this week, beginning with two games on the road in Owen Sound against the Attack Wednesday then in Brantford against the Bulldogs Friday.

Oshawa closes out next week with a matchup against the Guelph Storm from home next Sunday, March 1. For single-game tickets, click here.

1st Period Scoring:

KGN 1st Goal: Lukas Moore (2) from Nolan Snyder and Andre Mondoux at 5:20

KGN 2nd Goal (PP): Alex Misiak (11) from Vann Williamson and Tomas Pobezal at 16:56

2nd Period Scoring:

KGN 3rd Goal: Kieren Dervin (14) from Landon Wright at 6:39

KGN 4th Goal (PP): Tomas Pobezal (13) from Nolan Snyder and Vann Williamson at 7:27

OSH 1st Goal: Luke Posthumus (16) from Owen Griffin and Lucas Moore at 9:50

OSH 2nd Goal: Lucas Moore (10) from Owen Griffin and Leo Laschon at 13:11

3rd Period Scoring:

KGN 5th Goal: Landon Wright (15) from Kieren Dervin and Matthew Frost at 4:06

KGN 6th Goal (PP): Nolan Snyder (14) from Tomas Pobezal and Vann Williamson at 13:45

KGN 7th Goal: Landon Wright (16) from Andre Mondoux at 14:50

KGN Power Play: 3/6

OSH Power Play: 0/2

Gavin Betts (KGN): 26 saves on 28 shots

Matthew Humphries (OSH): 24 saves on 31 shots







