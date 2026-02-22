Game Preview: Saginaw Spirit vs Guelph Storm

Published on February 22, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit (21-29-3-4) host the Guelph Storm (25-26-2-2) on February 22nd, 2026, at the Dow Event Center.

Tonight's Game:

Puck drop is at 5:30 pm.

Spirit alum Josh Bloom will be signing autographs prior to the game and dropping the puck in a ceremonial faceoff. Saginaw also celebrates Faith Night and will hold a postgame skate with the players.

Broadcast:

Radio: 100.5 FM WSGW, WSGW.com

TV: FloHockey

Last Game:

Saginaw hosted the Sarnia Sting Saturday night for their fourth meeting of the season. Despite two goals by Carson Harmer with the goalie pulled, the Spirit would fall 7-4 at home. Nikita Klepov picked up three points in the loss, and Dima Zhilkin picked up two assists.

The Guelph Storm visited the Soo Greyhounds Saturday night, playing their second game of this three-game road trip. Tyler Hopkins had the lone goal in the game, scoring the eventual game-winner halfway through the third period of a 1-0 victory. Zachary Jovanovski stopped all 38 shots for his first shutout of the season for the Storm. Guelph enters Sundy's game with three straight victories.

This Season:

This is the fourth and final meeting of the season between the Guelph Storm and the Saginaw Spirit, with the Storm having the chance to sweep the series with a win tonight. The Storm the first and third games in regulation, 7-3 and 5-3. Leo Serlin scored the OT winner for Guelph on home ice back on October 3rd. He leads the season series with seven points (1G-6A) in just three games.

Players to Watch:

Spirit captain Dima Zhilkin sits at 59 points on the season, with 30 goals and 29 assists through 48 games. Zhilkin has 14 points (7G-7A) in his last 10 games, including a hat trick against the Sting on the 13th. So far this season, Zhilkin has one assist in one game against the Storm, and he assisted on both of Carson Harmer's goals in last night's matchup against the Sting.

Harmer began 2026 with a seven-game point streak (2G-9A--11P). His two goals against Sarnia snapped a 15-game goal drought and gave him 14 tallies on the season. He has yet to record a point against Guelph this season, but had four (2G-2A) in four games against them last season.

With three points last night, Nikita Klepov has tied Flint's Nathan Aspinall for the OHL points lead at 78. Klepov picked up his 32nd goal of the season in the loss, as well as his 45th and 46th assists in his 56th game of the season. Klepov has scored in each of his games against the Storm, giving him three points in three meetings with them this season.

Saginaw's NHL-Drafted Players: Jacob Cloutier (WPG)

Ethan Miedema leads Guelph in points this season, sitting at 42 (21G-21A) in 55 games so far. The overager has played 322 games in the OHL and has 230 points (96G-134A) in his career. Miedema has four points (3G-1A) in three games against the Spirit this season, including two goals and an assist in their meeting on September 27 at the Dow Event Center.

Tyler Hopkins has 15 points (5G-10A) in 21 games since being traded to the Storm, including the game-winner last night against the Greyhounds. In 50 games this season, Hopkins has 40 points (17G-23A) and is currently riding a four-game points streak (1G-3A).

Leading the blue line in scoring for the Storm this season is Penguins prospect Quinn Beauchesne, who set a career high in points last week with a four-point game against the Erie Otters. The Guelph defenseman has 27 points (6G-21A) in 46 games this season, including the game-winner in overtime against Sarnia on February 18th.

Guelph's NHL-Drafted Players: Tyler Hopkins (TOR), Ethan Miedema (BUF), Quinn Beauchesne (PIT), Grant Spada (TBL)







Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.