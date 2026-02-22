Game Day, Game 58, Firebirds at Spitfires - 4:05 p.m.

Published on February 22, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







WFCU Centre

Windsor, Ontario

4:05 p.m.

Watch (FloHockey) | Listen (US 103.1 FM) | Game Center

LAST TIME OUT: Flint lost, 6-5, in overtime to the Sudbury Wolves on Saturday night at the Dort Financial Center. The Firebirds overcame a 4-0 first-period deficit to force overtime. Kevin He, Chris Thibodeau, and Urban Podrekar each had multi-point performances.

HE'S ON FIRE: Kevin He scored another goal against Sudbury on Saturday night and extended his goal streak to 10 games. He has scored 15 times in those games, which is the longest goal-scoring streak in the OHL this season and in franchise history. Since his Flint debut on Dec. 31, He has 20 goals and 14 assists for 34 points in 21 games, which is the fourth most in the league in that span.

THIBODEAU'S STREAK: Chris Thibodeau tallied a goal and an assist on Saturday against the Wolves. He has scored multiple points in four consecutive games. Thibodeau has scored two goals and six assists during this stretch and is up to nine multi-point performances this season. Thibodeau currently has 33 points in 41 games played this year.

HELPER HISTORY WATCH: Nathan Aspinall recorded his 50th assist of the season on Saturday. He is approaching the Flint franchise record for assists in a season, which is currently held by Amadeus Lombardi and his 58 helpers in 2022-23. Aspinall is currently tied for first in the OHL in points with 78 and has already set new career highs in goals, assists, and points.

DIFFICULT ROAD AHEAD: The Firebirds' upcoming schedule features four consecutive games against opponents with 67 or more points. This stretch starts on Sunday with the matchup against Windsor. Eight of Flint's final 11 opponents this season are currently above .500, and only one doesn't hold a playoff spot at the moment.

ODDS AND ENDS: This is the fifth time that Flint and Windsor will meet this season. The Spitfires currently have a 3-1-0-0 record in the season series. The final meeting is on March 7 in Flint...Windsor goaltender Joey Costanzo ranks first in the OHL in goals against average with a 2.11. Against the Firebirds this year, Costanzo is 3-1-0-0 with a .933 SV% and a 1.75 GAA in four starts.

UP NEXT: The Firebirds are back at home on Saturday as they welcome the Ottawa 67's. Puck drop from the Dort Financial Center is set for 7 p.m.







