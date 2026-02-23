Spits Lose Nail Biter vs Flint 2-1

Published on February 22, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







It was a tight, playoff-style battle Sunday afternoon at the WFCU Centre, but the Windsor Spitfires came up just short in a 2-1 loss to the Flint Firebirds in Ontario Hockey League action.

The opening period was evenly played, with both teams testing each other early. Windsor goaltender Joey Costanzo was sharp, turning aside six first-period shots, but Flint capitalized on their lone power play of the frame. At 14:53, Jacob Battaglia scored on the rebound to give the Firebirds a 1-0 lead despite disciplined defensive play from the Spits at five-on-five.

The second period proved to be the turning point. Windsor had three power-play opportunities in the middle frame and generated strong zone time, but Mason Vaccari stood tall for Flint, finishing the night with 21 saves.

The breakthrough finally came at 8:56 of the second when Jack Nesbitt buried his goal just after a powerplay ended, finishing off a clean passing sequence from Ethan Belchetz and Anthony Cristoforo to tie the game 1-1. The building came alive as the Spitfires pressed for more.

Momentum shifted late in the period, however. After Windsor pushed on the power play, Flint struck shorthanded at 16:38. Jimmy Lombardi converted on a rush chance to restore the Firebirds' lead, 2-1, a goal that would ultimately stand as the difference.

The third period was a grind. Windsor pushed with urgency, outshooting Flint 7-4 in the final frame. Costanzo gave the Spits a chance, finishing with 19 saves on 21 shots, and the home side pulled the goaltender late for the extra attacker. Despite sustained pressure and several scrambles around the net, Vaccari and the Firebirds held firm to secure the win.

Special teams played a decisive role. Flint finished 1-for-3 on the power play and added the pivotal shorthanded goal, while Windsor went 0-for-3 despite extended possession in the second period.

Jimmy Lombardi (1G, 1A) earned first-star honours, while Battaglia added the power-play opener. Cole Davis was named Windsor's star of the game in front of 5,017 fans.







