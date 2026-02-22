Novotny Scores Twice in Overtime Win over First Place Bulldogs

Published on February 22, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes defenceman James Petrovski vs. the Brantford Bulldogs

(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Kenneth Andersen Photography) Peterborough Petes defenceman James Petrovski vs. the Brantford Bulldogs(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Kenneth Andersen Photography)

(Peterborough, ON) - On Sunday, February 22, the Peterborough Petes hosted the first place Brantford Bulldogs in front of their 20th sell out of the season at the Peterborough Memorial Centre. The game was the Petes annual Talk Today Mental Health Awareness game in partnership with CMHA Haliburton, Kawarth, Pine Ridge.

Brennan Faulkner tied the game with 48 seconds remaining, before Adam Novotný scored his second of the game and 30th of the season in overtime to give the Petes a 4-3 win.

Adam Novotný led the way for Peterborough, scoring twice in the game, while James Petrovski and Kieron Walton each had two assists. Matthew Soto recorded his 200th career OHL point, scoring his 17th goal of the campaign. Brennan Faulkner scored his 20th, with Aiden Young picking up an assist. Easton Rye stopped 30/33, grabbing his league leading 32nd win.

Game Recap:

First Period:

Peterborough Goal (3:44) - Adam Novotný (29), Unassisted

Second Period:

Brantford Goal (:32) PP - Marek Vanacker (40), Assists - Jake O'Brien (49), Adam Jiricek (32)

Peterborough Goal (16:38) - Matthew Soto (17 - 200th OHL point), Assist - James Petrovski (22)

Brantford Goal (17:54) - Cooper Dennis (28), Assists - Caleb Malhotra (46), Jett Luchanko (34)

Third Period:

Brantford Goal (6:48) - Cooper Dennis (29), Assist - Jett Luchanko (35)

Peterborough Goal (19:12) - Brennan Faulkner (20), Assists - Aiden Young (26), Kieron Walton (40)

Overtime Period:

Peterborough Goal (4:12) PP - Adam Novotný (30), Assists - James Petrovski (23), Kieron Walton (41)

The Petes are back in action on Thursday, February 26, when they travel to Windsor to take on the Windsor Spitfires. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the WFCU Centre. The game will be broadcast live on YourTV Peterborough, Freq 90.5, and FloHockey.

