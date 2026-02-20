Barnes' First OHL Goal Gives Spirit Last-Second Win over Sudbury

Published on February 19, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit hosted the Sudbury Wolves for their second and final meeting of the season on Thursday night. Despite a late third-period deficit, the Spirit would rally with captain Dima Zhilkin leading the way with the equalizer, and Blake Barnes serving as hero with his first career OHL goal.

The goaltenders stole the first period, with Stepan Shurygin stopping nine shots for the Spirit, and Paolo Frasca stopping five for the Wolves.

After 1: SAG 0 - 0 SBY (Total Shots: 5 - 9)

Chase Coughlan had the lone goal in the second, scoring short-handed on the breakaway to give Sudbury the one-goal lead. Ethan Dean picked up the assist as the Wolves opened the scoring 4:38 into the second.

After 2: SAG 0 - 1 SBY (2nd period shots: 8 - 11 Total shots: 13 - 20)

With the goaltender pulled, Dima Zhilkin tied the game after he sent a rebound in for his 30th goal of the season and 100th OHL point. Jacob Cloutier picked up the primary assist and Egor Barabanov picked up the secondary assist at 17:18 to tie the game at 1-1.

Blake Barnes would be the hero for Saginaw after he fired in a one-timer from the right circle with 9.8 seconds left to pick up his first career OHL goal. Carson Harmer picked up the primary assist as the Saginaw Spirit took the win at home, 2-1.

Final: SAG 2 - 1 SBY (3rd period shots 11 - 7, Total shots 24 - 27)

Powerplays: SAG 0/4 SBY 0/3

Goaltenders: SAG: Stepan Shurygin (26 saves, 27 shots) SBY: Paolo Frasca (22 saves, 24 shots)

The Spirit play next Saturday, February 21st, hosting the Sarnia Sting at the Dow Event Center.

