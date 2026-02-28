Generals End Road Stint with Loss to Bulldogs

Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals wrapped up their season series against the Brantford Bulldogs but did not get the result they wanted, dropping 7-3 to the top team in the league.

Porter Byrd-Leitner made his return to the lineup tonight as the Generals went back with eleven forwards and seven defenders with lingering injuries remaining up front.

After a pre-game ceremony that saw the Bulldogs induct long-time owner Michael Andlauer into the club's Hall of Fame, it was the Generals that got off on the right foot early with Onni Kalto opening the scoring.

Artem Frolov's shot off the rush caromed off the glass behind the Brantford net and Kalto followed it all the way, backhanding it past a surprised David Egorov.

Brantford would tie things up soon after with former General Zach Sandhu firing it from the point for his second goal in as many games. A 1-1 tie would stand after the first 20 minutes.

It would not stay tied for long to start the second as Brantford struck for two quick tallies in 39 seconds to go up 3-1. Cooper Dennis netted the first for his 30th of the season followed by Jeremy Freeman sneaking one through Matthew Humphries in tight.

The Generals made a push down by two, but their deficit grew bigger when Marek Vanacker tapped home a sweet cross-seem pass from Adam Benak on the power play. It was Vanacker's league-leading 42nd on the year and 16th on the man-advantage.

Another power play-marker 2:15 after from Gabriel Frasca on the doorstep gave the Bulldogs five on the night and four in the second. They outshot Oshawa 16-7 in the middle frame.

With a four-goal lead at the start of the third, Brantford added to it with another goal on the man-advantage from Charlie Paquette. Kalto doubled down later in the frame, but the deficit would be too much to overcome for Oshawa after six unanswered Brantford goals.

The Generals did score on their one and only power play late with Luke Posthumus one-timing Owen Griffin's feed home, but Eddison Engle put the finishing touches on things, tapping home Jake O'Brien's neat feed.

One the heels of a strong offensive showing, the Bulldogs not only close out the season series against Oshawa with five wins in six games, but they also keep their Eastern Conference lead at three points over Barrie with this victory after the Colts also beat Sarnia in overtime tonight.

In hopes of a bounce back, Oshawa wraps up their week back home at the TCC Sunday when they play host to the Guelph Storm on Billet Night. For single-game tickets, click here.

1st Period Scoring:

OSH 1st Goal: Onni Kalto (13) from Artem Frolov and Brady Murnane at 1:46

BFD 1st Goal: Zach Sandhu (2) from Cooper Dennis and Caleb Malhotra at 5:30

2nd Period Scoring:

BFD 2nd Goal: Cooper Dennis (30) from Caleb Malhotra and Ben Danford at 2:02

BFD 3rd Goal: Jeremy Freeman (3) from Nikolas Rossetto and Camron Hankai at 2:41

BFD 4th Goal (PP): Marek Vanacker (42) from Adam Benak and Jake O'Brien at 17:33

BFD 5th Goal (PP): Gabriel Frasca (23) from Charlie Paquette and Cooper Dennis at 19:48

3rd Period Scoring:

BFD 6th Goal (PP): Charlie Paquette (27) from Philip Govedaris at 5:01

OSH 2nd Goal: Onni Kalto (14) from Luke Posthumus at 10:26

BFD 7th Goal: Eddison Engle (3) from Jake O'Brien and Marek Vanacker at 12:25

OSH 3rd Goal (PP): Luke Posthumus (18) from Owen Griffin and Anthony Timmerman at 15:49

OSH Power Play: 1/1

BFD Power Play: 3/5

Matthew Humphries (OSH): 34 saves on 41 shots

David Egorov (BFD): 20 saves on 23 shots







