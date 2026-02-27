Game Preview: Brampton Steelheads at Kitchener Rangers - February 27th, 2026

Published on February 27, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, ON - The Western Conference leading Kitchener Rangers will look to extend their three-game winning streak to four as the Brampton Steelheads come to town. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

TV: Rogers Channel 20 (Kitchener)

Rogers Super Sports Pak Channel 468 (Ontario)

Video Stream:  Live on FloHockey

Radio: 570 NewsRadio Kitchener

GAME PROMOTION: Sexual Assault Support Centre Waterloo Region (SASCWR)

The SASCWR will be in Community Corner tomorrow night and will be celebrated with the ceremonial puck drop prior to the game. The Kitchener Rangers are committed to working with local teams through our Leading by Example Sports Program. This kind of education empowers young players to champion a culture of respect and equity in athletics. In collaboration with the Sexual Assault Support Centre of Waterloo Region and Rangers Reach, the Rangers can offer this programming to athletes ages 11-15 at no cost.

To learn more about the SASC Male Allies Program and workshops for athletes, visit https://edu.sascwr.org/

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Last Matchup:

The most recent matchup between the two teams came on November 1st, when the Rangers blanked the Steelheads 4-0 in a stellar road game. Christian Humphreys was a key threat that night, netting a goal and collecting two assists, while Jack Pridham, Alexander Bilecki, and Matthew Hlacar accounted for the other three goals.

Over the Years:

Last year, the two teams faced each other twice, with Brampton taking both games to post a 2-0-0-0 record. Over the past five years, the Rangers have won three of seven games against the Steelheads, one in regulation and one in overtime, holding a 2-4-0-0 record during that span.

RANGERS ROUND UP (40-12-4-2)

After defeating the Guelph Storm 5-4, Kitchener are riding a three-game winning streak and aiming to extend it tonight. That victory added two more points to the Rangers' season total, giving them 86 points in 58 games as they continue to lead the Western Conference playoff race. The Rangers have now earned at least 40 wins for the third straight season, a feat they have not accomplished since 2005-08.

Drafted Rangers:

The Kitchener Rangers have a loaded roster of NHL drafted talent. Among twelve players drafted to the NHL, five were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft: Gabriel Chiarot (Vancouver Canucks), Matthew Hlacar (Toronto Maple Leafs), Andrew MacNiel (Montreal Canadians), Cameron Reid (Nashville Predators), and Luca Romano (New York Islanders). The other six players were taken in 2024: Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators), Christian Humphreys (Colorado Avalanche), Christian Kirsch (San Jose Sharks), Sam O'Reilly (Tampa Bay Lightning via EDM), Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks), and Jared Woolley (Los Angeles Kings). Matthew Andonovski (Ottawa Senators) was selected in 2023.

SCOUTING THE BRAMPTON STEELHEADS (15-32-6-3)

The Brampton sits ninth in the Eastern Conference with 39 points in 56 games. They have dropped nine of their last ten games but have earned a point in four of those games. Their latest contest on February 25th ended in a 5-4 loss to the conference-leading Brantford Bulldogs.

Ardagh Keaton scored twice in that game, while Nathan Amidovski and Carter Hicks scored the others. Amidovski currently leads to the team with 29 points (10G, 19A) and continues to be a key offensive presence for Brampton.

Drafted Steelheads:

The Brampton Steelheads have no players drafted to the NHL on their roster. However, several players who were selected in the OHL and CHL Import Drafts are now eligible for the upcoming NHL Draft.

Broadcast Coverage:

Friday's game against the Brampton Steelheads will be televised on Rogers TV (Channel 20). It can be watched across the province of Ontario on the Super Sports Pak on channel 468 for cable subscribers. The game will be streamed live online on FloHockey. Additionally, fans can listen to Friday's action on the radio on 570 NewsRadio Kitchener.

UP NEXT:

The Blueshirts will remain at home on Sunday to close out the week against the London Knights. Puck drop is set for 2:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.







