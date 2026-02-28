Bulldogs Honour Andlauer; Defeat Gens, 7-3, in Hall of Fame Game

Published on February 27, 2026

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







BRANTFORD, ONTARIO - The Bulldogs Hall of Fame saw its creation on Friday at TD Civic Centre in a night to honour & celebrate former owner Michael Andlauer and his incredible contributions from the past two-plus decades as the inaugural inductee. With speakers for the ceremony including OHL Commissioner Bryan Crawford, Bulldogs owner & governor Stu Hyman, former Bulldogs General Manager & current Belleville Senators General Manager Matt Turek & former Bulldogs President & General Manager & current Ottawa Senators President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Steve Staios speaking, with video messages from every former Bulldogs captain and 2007 Calder Cup Champion Carey Price, and past Bulldogs staff alumni including former Bulldogs Head Coach & current Toronto Marlies Head Coach John Gruden & former Bulldogs Assistant Coach & current Edmonton Oilers Development Coach Andreas Karlssson returning, the ceremony set the stage for a great night in Brantford.

Looking to spoil the party in the Bulldogs inaugural Hall of Fame Game, the Oshawa Generals got off to a quick start. After Artem Frolov's shot attempt bounced off the kickplate on the end wall and shot back to the front of David Egorov's net, Onni Kalto arrived to bat in his 13th of the season at 1:48 to take the 1-0 advantage. The Bulldogs didn't take long to respond with Caleb Malhotra winning an offensive zone draw to Cooper Dennis who carried the puck out high and delivered it to Zack Sandhu off the right point to launch a rocket through Matthew Humphries for his 2nd of the season tying the game 1-1 at 5:29. Matthew Humphries was called upon several times in the opening frame to keep the game knotted including denying a Marek Vanacker one-timer at the side of the Generals net to keep the proceedings level to the 1st intermission.

The Bulldogs were dominant in the middle frame, starting early with Ben Danford wrapping the puck around the offensive zone boards where Caleb Malhotra collected off the left half-wall and laying it back for Cooper Dennis who used a Philip Govedaris screen to beat Humphries for his 30th of the season, giving the Bulldogs a 2-1 lead at 2:02. Just 39-seconds later, the Bulldogs were back on the attack with Camron Hankai taking a net front feed and taking on a pair of Generals defenders before laying it off to the left post for Nikolas Rossetto whose first attempt was denied but Jeremy Freeman collected the rebound to give the Bulldogs a 3-1 lead on the rookie's 3rd of the year at 2:42. With the period winding down the Bulldogs went to the man-advantage and struck at 17:33 with a tic-tac-goal as Jake O'Brien sent a seem pass from the left half wall to the top of the right circle to Adam Benak who shuttled the puck right back to the front of the net for Marek Vanacker to knock in his 42nd of the season, giving the hosts a 4-1 lead. Back to the power-play at 19:48, Vladimir Dravecky set Cooper Dennis in the left circle who navigated the puck to the bottom of the circle for Charlie Paquette where the Dallas draft pick spun the puck across the crease for Gabriel Frasca to fire in his 23rd of the season, giving the Bulldogs a commanding 5-1 lead through 40 minutes.

The Bulldogs power-play stayed molten to open the final frame with Philip Govedaris carrying into the left circle and hitting Charlie Paquette steaming down towards the slot and launching in his 27th of the season to bubble the lead to 6-1 at 4:58. Oshawa clawed one back at 10:26 with Onni Kalto converting a Luke Posthumus feed in the right circle for his 2nd of the game, cutting the lead to 6-2. The hosts answered back just 1:59 later with Marek Vanacker finding Jake O'Brien in the right circle and though his initial attempt was walled off, O'Brien collected the puck again on the right half wall, beating a Generals defender off the wall and a second with a toe-drag into the slot before setting a streaking Edison Engle back door for his 3rd of the season, giving the Bulldogs a 7-2 lead. Luke Posthumus added one late for the Generals but with 20 saves from David Egorov it was as close as the Generals would get as the Bulldogs finished off a 7-3 victory to celebrate Michael Andlauer's Hall of Fame induction.

The Brantford Bulldogs will return to action on Thursday night, March 5th, visiting the Barrie Colts at Sadlon Arena for the final meeting of the season between the Eastern Conference's division leaders with game time set for 7:00pm.







