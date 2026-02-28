Rangers Use Six-Goal Second Period to Flush the Fish in Kitchener
Published on February 27, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Kitchener, Ont. - After a slow opening period in which the Steelheads led 1-0, the Kitchener Rangers exploded for six unanswered goals in the middle frame to take a commanding lead over the Steelheads. The Rangers would add two more goals on the power play early in the final period to lead 8-1 before a Steelheads power play goal made it an 8-2 scoreline.
Jason Schaubel recorded his seventh consecutive victory and 18th victory on the season. Dylan Edwards notched his second straight two-goal game and added an assist to share the lead offensively with captain Cameron Reid who recorded a hat trick of assists.
Attendance: 6,957
Scoring Summary:
First Period
BRAM 1 - KIT 0 - PPG
5:39 Justin Bottineau (10) - Kieran Witkowski, Peter Green
Second Period
BRAM 1 - KIT 1 - PPG
5:46 Dylan Edwards (35) - Jack Pridham, Cameron Reid
BRAM 1 - KIT 2
8:55 Luca Romano (13) - Cameron Reid
BRAM 1 - KIT 3 - GWG
13:30 Dylan Edwards (36) - Jack Pridham, Jared Woolley
BRAM 1 - KIT 4 - PPG
14:19 Christian Humphreys (25) - Cameron Reid, Dylan Edwards
BRAM 1 - KIT 5
17:48 Tanner Lam (17) - Haeden Ellis, Cameron Arquette
BRAM 1 - KIT 6
18:37 Jared Wooley (12) - Avry Anstis, Matthew Andonovski
Third Period
BRAM 1 - KIT 7
0:43 Haeden Ellis (13) - Cameron Arquette, Tanner Lam
BRAM 1 - KIT 8
1:40 Andrew Vermeulen (3) - Avry Anstis, Matthew Hlacar
BRAM 2 - KIT 8 - PPG
12:34 Mason Roy (3) - Carter Hicks, Keaton Ardagh
The Numbers Game:
Shots: BRAM 38 - KIT 30
Power play: BRAM 2/7 - KIT 4/6
FO%: BRAM 45% - KIT 55%
The Starting Goalies:
Luke Johnson (BRAM) - 21/27 Saves, Six Goals Against, Loss
Peter Chlebowski (BRAM) - 9/11 Saves, Two Goals Against
Jason Schaubel (KIT) - 28/30 Saves, Two Goals Against, Win
UP NEXT:
The Blueshirts will remain at home on Sunday to close out the week against the London Knights. Puck drop is set for 2:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.
