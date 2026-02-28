Rangers Use Six-Goal Second Period to Flush the Fish in Kitchener

Published on February 27, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers centre Luca Romano scores against the Brampton Steelheads

Kitchener, Ont. - After a slow opening period in which the Steelheads led 1-0, the Kitchener Rangers exploded for six unanswered goals in the middle frame to take a commanding lead over the Steelheads. The Rangers would add two more goals on the power play early in the final period to lead 8-1 before a Steelheads power play goal made it an 8-2 scoreline.

Jason Schaubel recorded his seventh consecutive victory and 18th victory on the season. Dylan Edwards notched his second straight two-goal game and added an assist to share the lead offensively with captain Cameron Reid who recorded a hat trick of assists.

Attendance: 6,957

Scoring Summary:

First Period

BRAM 1 - KIT 0 - PPG

5:39 Justin Bottineau (10) - Kieran Witkowski, Peter Green

Second Period

BRAM 1 - KIT 1 - PPG

5:46 Dylan Edwards (35) - Jack Pridham, Cameron Reid

BRAM 1 - KIT 2

8:55 Luca Romano (13) - Cameron Reid

BRAM 1 - KIT 3 - GWG

13:30 Dylan Edwards (36) - Jack Pridham, Jared Woolley

BRAM 1 - KIT 4 - PPG

14:19 Christian Humphreys (25) - Cameron Reid, Dylan Edwards

BRAM 1 - KIT 5

17:48 Tanner Lam (17) - Haeden Ellis, Cameron Arquette

BRAM 1 - KIT 6

18:37 Jared Wooley (12) - Avry Anstis, Matthew Andonovski

Third Period

BRAM 1 - KIT 7

0:43 Haeden Ellis (13) - Cameron Arquette, Tanner Lam

BRAM 1 - KIT 8

1:40 Andrew Vermeulen (3) - Avry Anstis, Matthew Hlacar

BRAM 2 - KIT 8 - PPG

12:34 Mason Roy (3) - Carter Hicks, Keaton Ardagh

The Numbers Game:

Shots: BRAM 38 - KIT 30

Power play: BRAM 2/7 - KIT 4/6

FO%: BRAM 45% - KIT 55%

The Starting Goalies:

Luke Johnson (BRAM) - 21/27 Saves, Six Goals Against, Loss

Peter Chlebowski (BRAM) - 9/11 Saves, Two Goals Against

Jason Schaubel (KIT) - 28/30 Saves, Two Goals Against, Win

UP NEXT:

The Blueshirts will remain at home on Sunday to close out the week against the London Knights. Puck drop is set for 2:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.

