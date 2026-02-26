Moore Nets Game-Winner, Gens Beat Attack in OT

Published on February 25, 2026

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals kicked off their week with another overtime victory on the road, this time, against the Owen Sound Attack 3-2 thanks to Lucas Moore.

Aiden O'Donnell and Brooks Rogowski remained out of the lineup, but Harrison Franssen returned after an injury sidelined him for two games. The Gens were also happy to have Lucas Teixeira and Jalen Lobo back after their separate stints in the OJHL.

Ben Cormier made his return to Owen Sound tonight for the first time since Oshawa acquired him in the offseason. The former first rounder of the Attack put up 55 points in 179 games over the course of three seasons with Owen Sound.

As well, two sets of brothers that played in this game. Not only did former General Tristan Delisle take to this ice alongside his brother Max for Owen Sound, but Sam Roberts also faced his older brother, Noah Roberts of the Attack. This was the first and only game between the two in their OHL careers as Noah is in his overage season.

Oshawa got off to a solid start, outshooting the Attack 10-4 in the first ten minutes, but Owen Sound caught up in the shot totals before the end of a scoreless opening period.

Rowen Sang netted the icebreaker early in period two with this second in three games after he followed up on Brady Blaseg's shot and quickly chipped it up and over Matthew Koprowski, ending his shutout streak after four periods.

After the Gens opened the scoring, both teams traded chances up and down the ice throughout the middle frame. Eventually, John Banks tied it up on the power play as he walked in from the point and ripped it through a screen in front of Jaden Cholette.

There were 25 total shots in the second, but the final 20 started in a 1-1 deadlock. Harry Nansi would break it after beating Cholette blocker side on a neutral zone breakaway, extending his scoring streak to nine games with eleven points in that stretch.

Oshawa would respond just over a minute later to tie it back up with Luke Posthumus cashing in from the side of the cage on a quick cross-crease feed from Owen Griffin.

The Gens got the better of looks in the third as they put up 14 shots in period three, but netminder Koprowski shut the door for his Attack to force overtime.

The extra five minutes came down to the wire, but Lucas Moore netted the winner after stealing the puck off John Banks in the Owen Sound end and going between the legs upstairs one-on-one against Koprowski.

It is the second straight road game in which the Generals have taken in overtime with Moore being in on both the game-winners after setting up Posthumus in Erie last Friday. Jaden Cholette, who made some big saves early on, stopped 31 of 33 Attack shots on the night.

For Owen Sound, they might have let two points get away from them despite Matthew Koprowski's strong play, but the one point moves them ahead of the Saginaw Spirit for seventh place in the Western Conference.

Next for the Generals, they head to Brantford to face the Bulldogs before returning home Sunday night to host the Guelph Storm. For single-game tickets, click here.

1st Period Scoring:

No Scoring

2nd Period Scoring:

OSH 1st Goal: Rowen Sang (4) from Brady Blaseg and Vadim Smirnov at 2:50

OS 1st Goal (PP): John Banks (5) from Pierce Mbuyi and Lenny Greenberg 16:10

3rd Period Scoring:

OS 2nd Goal: Harry Nansi (12) Unassisted at 5:13

OSH 2nd Goal: Luke Posthumus (17) from Owen Griffin and Lucas Moore at 6:32

Overtime Scoring:

OSH 3rd Goal: Lucas Moore (11) Unassisted at 3:06

OSH Power Play: 0/2

OS Power Play: 1/3

Jaden Cholette (OSH): 31 saves on 33 shots

Matthew Koprowski (OS): 37 saves on 40 shots







