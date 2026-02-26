The Road Ahead: February 25th-27th

Published on February 25, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Brantford Bulldogs (39-9-7-2) enter this week after an eventful three-game week, where the team suffered back-to-back losses to Eastern Conference rivals Barrie and Peterborough.

The OHL's #1 seed is still in their grasp, but fellow contenders such as the Ottawa 67s, Kitchener Rangers, and the previously mentioned Barrie Colts are not too far behind.

The Bulldogs have a pair of home games this week in hopes of getting back in the win column and to extend their lead of the OHL's top spot.

Game 1: Wednesday, February 25th vs Brampton Steelheads

The Bulldogs open their week by hosting the Brampton Steelheads (15-31-6-3). Brantford leads the season series 3-1.

Storyline to watch:

It's been a high-scoring season series between these two teams, with the first three games featuring a combined 31 goals.

In their most recent match, however, the Steelheads were able to flip the script on Brantford, taking a low-scoring 2-1 victory for their first win over the Bulldogs of the season.

Brantford looks to bounce back against the Steelheads on Wednesday as they look to keep up their OHL's best home record of 23-1-2-2.

Game 2: Friday, February 27th vs Oshawa Generals

The Bulldogs wrap up their brief week with another home tilt, this time taking on the Oshawa Generals (14-39-2-1). Brantford leads the season series 4-1.

Storyline to watch:

It's the sixth and final match between these two squads this season, who face off yet again after meeting just last week.

Brantford took a 4-2 over Oshawa in last week's match, led by Jake O'Brien's two-goal effort.

A crucial two points are on the table in Friday's tilt, and former Bulldogs Aiden O'Donnell and Lucas Moore are hoping to play spoiler and look to steal a victory in their last trip to Brantford of the season.

Two critical games and four crucial points await the Bulldogs this week, but they'll need to earn it, as the Steelheads and Generals are sure to bring their best to the TD Civic Centre.







