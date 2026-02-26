Attack Head Back to the Drawing Board After 3-2 Overtime Loss

Published on February 25, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







The Attack were back on home ice Wednesday evening to play host to the Oshawa Generals.In a close called game, the Generals would win 3-2 in overtime in the final two minutes. Getting on the scoreboard for the Attack were John Banks making his 5th goal of the season in the second period and Harry Nansi extending his points-per-game streak in the third. In between the pipes for the Bears was Matthew Koprowski making 37 saves of 40 shots on goal.

A scoreless first period plagued the Bayshore as both teams fought tooth and nail for possession of the puck. Tempo picked up halfway through the frame as a new found fire was lit, still with no score. Taking play from glass to glass, the Attack tried to keep a heavy foot on their offence play.

Heading into the second period, the Generals were quick to take control right off the faceoff. A bouncing puck off a rebound would find Rowan Sang and a point for Oshawa. The Attack would eventually hit back with a run of their own late in the period. Owen Sound on the power play, the Attack would set up for a chance on net, Pierce Mbuyi and Lenny Greenberg teaming up to help get Banks the puck. Banks with a heavy shot would bring the Attack on the scoreboard and back in the race.

The Attack would once again get into a groove going into the third, as Harry Nansi on a turn over in play would make the solo mission to the front of the Generals net. The Attack's 2-1 lead would last only a moment as the Generals bounced back with a goal from Luke Posthumus.

Five minutes on the clock for overtime, and the teams were tied up 2-2. A break in the ice as Mucas Moore managed to pickpocket the Attack of the puck. An end game score of 3-2 with the Oshawa Generals going home with an OT winner.

The Attack now look to the weekend for their last Erie roadtrip of the 2025/26 season. Continuing their push to securing a spot in the 2026 OHL Playoffs, the Bears will play Saturday at 7PM and Sunday at 4PM against the Otters on their turf.

UPCOMING HOME GAMES - TICKETS | LISTEN LIVE | WATCH LIVE

Sat. Mar. 7, 2026 vs Sarnia Sting, 7pm

Sat. Mar. 14, 2026 vs Guelph Storm, 7pm

Wed. Mar. 18, 2026 vs Flint Firebirds, 7pm

Sat. Mar. 21, 2026 vs Kitchener Rangers, 7pm







Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 25, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.