A Four Point Takeaway for the Attack from Erie Weekend Trip

Published on March 1, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







The Owen Sound Attack had a busy weekend at the Erie Insurance Centre coming away with 4 points in total after winning their first game on Saturday in a shutout, with a 5-1 Bears victory Sunday afternoon. On the scoreboard for the Attack was Masen Wray, Wesley Royston, Lenny Greenberg, Harry Nansi and Noah Roberts all with a goal each. Keeping it calm cool and collected between the pipes for Owen Sound was 06 ¬Â² Trenten Bennett making a 20 saves of 21 shots on net.

Right into the first period the Attack would gain possession of a bouncing puck. Moving forward, Noah Nelson would pass forward to Masen Wray playing off the wall on the right hand side. Wray out in front would fire into the low corner of Erie's net. The Attack had their first goal. Back to back from Wray's goal, Owen Sound would continue pressure in the Otters' zone. Lenny Greenberg from the blueline would pass up to his teammate, Wesley Royston who manages to find a hole in the chaos out in front of a distracted Noah Tegelaar. Ending the first period in a 2-1 Attack lead, the Bears looked to continue a steady footed pressure going into the second frame.

Otters' Michael Dec would get the early bird jump in the second period upping their score 2-1 Attack. In an effort to push into the Attack zone, the Otters would loose hold of the puck in a turn over. Coming out to neutral ice, Tristan Delisle would find possession of the puck on the far side. Lenny Greenberg at the line would wrist a shot towards Erie's net making an insurance goal for Owen Sound, maintaining the 2 goal lead.

Battling through the third frame, play would bounce from one end to the other in a constant exchange of control. Awarded a Penalty shot, Harry Nansi would put the Attack up 4-1 over the Otters late in the period. With little time left in regulation, Noah Roberts would find himself in a prime position, in through traffic bringing the Bears their fifth and final goal of the game ending in a 5-1 Attack victory.

Continuing in their push to securing a spot in the 2026 OHL Playoffs, the Bears will now head to Guelph Friday night to faceoff against the Storm for a 7PM puck drop. Back on home ice, Owen Sound will play host to the Sarnia Sting at 7PM at the Bayshore. Tickets for all home games are available in-person at the MacVicar and McComb Sutton Realty Attack Box Office, over the phone at (519) 371-7452 or online at https://tickets.attackhockey.com/.

Sat. Mar. 7, 2026 vs Sarnia Sting, 7pm

Sat. Mar. 14, 2026 vs Guelph Storm, 7pm

Wed. Mar. 18, 2026 vs Flint Firebirds, 7pm

Sat. Mar. 21, 2026 vs Kitchener Rangers, 7pm







