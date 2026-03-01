OHL Announces Top Performers of the Month for February

TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced Top Performers of the Month for February.

Player of the Month - Marco Mignosa (Soo Greyhounds) - 12 GP, 12G, 11A, 23 PTS., +9

Finishing tied for the league scoring lead during February, Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Marco Mignosa of the Soo Greyhounds is the OHL Player of the Month. The fifth-year veteran produced four different performances of three points or more, headlined by two goals and two assists in a 6-0 win at Saginaw on Feb. 4th, two goals an a helper in a 6-5 shootout win at Owen Sound on Feb. 14th, a goal and four helpers in a 6-5 shootout loss at Sarnia on Feb. 16th and a hat-trick accompanied by an assist on Feb. 20th vs. Sarnia. Mignosa wrapped up February with two goals in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Kingston Frontenacs. Mignosa excelled offensively throughout February despite the fact that the Hounds were without regular contributors Brady Martin, Chase Reid and Jeremy Martin sidelined due to injury.

A 20-year-old from Vaughan, ON, Mignosa sits fourth in OHL scoring with 79 points (30-49--79) over 57 games. He continues to climb the Greyhounds' all-time list with 279 points (111-168--279) over 295 career regular season games, a figure that includes a franchise record 14 shorthanded goals. Originally selected by the Greyhounds in the second round (36th overall) in 2021, Mignosa was drafted by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the seventh round (215th overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft.

Defenceman of the Month - Kashawn Aitcheson (Barrie Colts) - 10 GP, 4G, 13A, 17 PTS., +10

New York Islanders prospect Kashawn Aitcheson of the Barrie Colts is the OHL Defenceman of the Month for the second straight month, leading OHL blueliners in scoring. Aitcheson contributed seven different multi-point performances in February for the Colts, who won nine of their 10 games on the schedule. He scored a pair of goals two different times, first on Feb. 16th at Ottawa as the Colts won an Eastern Conference showdown by a score of 8-5, and again on Feb. 21st, adding two assists as the Colts beat the Brantford Bulldogs 7-4. Aitcheson became the Colts' all-time leading scorer among blueliners in February, passing previous record-holder Brandt Clarke.

A 19-year-old from Toronto, Aitcheson leads OHL defencemen with 63 points (26-37--63) over 48 games along with a league-best plus/minus rating of plus-42. The 6-foot-2, 203Ib. rearguard has matched last season's total of 26 goals, and owns career totals that include 164 points (61-103--164) over 199 regular season games. Originally Barrie's third round (50th overall) pick in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection, Aitcheson was chosen by the New York Islanders in the first round (17th overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft. He won a bronze medal with Canada's National Junior Team this past January at the World Juniors in Minnesota.

Goaltender of the Month - Zachary Jovanovski (Guelph Storm) - 6-1-0-0, 2.54 GAA, .905 SV%, 210 SV, 1 SO

NHL Draft eligible Guelph Storm netminder Zachary Jovanovski is the OHL Goaltender of the Month for February, helping stabilize the Storm in the Western Conference standings with six victories, including five of those on the road, along with a steady workload. Jovanovski's marquee performance came in the form of a 38-save shutout in Sault Ste. Marie on Feb. 21st as the Storm skated to a 1-0 win. He helped the Storm come out of February in sole possession of sixth place in the Western Conference standings.

A 6-foot-2, 170Ib. sophomore from Tecumseh, ON, Jovanovski owns a record of 23-16-1-3 with a 3.33 goals-against average and .894 save percentage over 45 games for the Storm this season. The former seventh round (134th overall) pick by Guelph in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection is ranked 10th among North American goaltenders on NHL Central Scouting's midterm rankings. He appeared in 19 games for the Storm in 2024-25, going 6-10-3-0 with a 3.71 goals-against average and .886 save percentage.

Rookie of the Month - Nikita Klepov (Saginaw Spirit) - 12 GP, 6G, 17A, 23 PTS., +2

Setting himself apart as the OHL Rookie of the Month for the third time this season, Saginaw Spirit forward Nikita Klepov continues to lead the OHL in points as the calendar turns to March. He finished tied for the OHL scoring lead during February, recording at least three points six different times as the Spirit remain in the playoff hunt. Klepov helped Saginaw defeat rival Flint for the first time this season on Feb. 11th, recording a goal and three assists in a 5-4 triumph. He matched that output two nights later as Saginaw took a lopsided 11-3 win on Feb. 13th in Sarnia. He finished February strong. scoring while adding two assists in Saturday's 5-2 win over visiting Peterborough.

A 17-year-old from Deerfield Beach, Florida, Klepov's 85 points (34-51--85) through 59 games are the most in the OHL. The 6-foot, 180Ib. right-wing is having a historic season in Saginaw, establishing a new rookie record for points while currently sitting three goals off Cole Perfetti's club mark of 37 by a rookie set in 2018-19. Klepov's second half has been particularly impressive as he earned Connor McDavid 97 Award MVP honours at this year's OHL Top Prospects Game in January. He's currently the 16th-ranked North American skater on NHL Central Scouting's midterm rankings for the 2026 NHL Draft. Klepov won a Hlinka Gretzky Cup gold medal with the United States last summer. He's committed to Michigan State University (NCAA).

2025-26 OHL Performers of the Month:

Player of the Month:

February - Marco Mignosa (Soo Greyhounds)

January - Jack Pridham (Kitchener Rangers)

December - Riley Patterson (Niagara IceDogs)

November - Nathan Aspinall (Flint Firebirds)

October - Jake O'Brien (Brantford Bulldogs)

Defenceman of the Month:

February - Kashawn Aitcheson (Barrie Colts)

January - Kashawn Aitcheson (Barrie Colts)

December - Anthony Cristoforo (Windsor Spitfires)

November - Adam Jiricek (Brantford Bulldogs)

October - Carson Woodall (Windsor Spitfires)

Goaltender of the Month:

February - Zachary Jovanovski (Guelph Storm)

January - Carter George (Soo Greyhounds)

December - Ben Hrebik (Barrie Colts)

November - Ben Hrebik (Barrie Colts)

October - Joey Costanzo (Windsor Spitfires)

Rookie of the Month:

February - Nikita Klepov (Saginaw Spirit)

January - Nikita Klepov (Saginaw Spirit)

December - Caleb Malhotra (Brantford Bulldogs)

November - Ryder Fetterolf (Ottawa 67's)

October - Nikita Klepov (Saginaw Spirit)







