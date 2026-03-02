Colts Drop Physical Contest to Windsor Spitfires
Published on March 1, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Barrie Colts News Release
The Barrie Colts fell 3-0 on the road Saturday to the Windsor Spitfires in a hard-hitting, emotion-filled contest defined by special teams and momentum swings.
Barrie held its own early, with a scoreless first period in which the Colts outshot Windsor 11-7. Goaltender Ben Hrebik was sharp, turning aside multiple tipped chances as the intensity and chippiness of the game escalated with every whistle.
The tide turned in the second period when Windsor struck shorthanded on a reviewed crossbar play that was ruled a goal. The Spitfires later converted on a two-man advantage with just one second remaining on a 5-on-3 to take a 2-0 lead, outshooting Barrie 16-3 in the frame.
Midway through the third, Windsor appeared to extend its lead on a net-front scramble, but Barrie successfully challenged for goaltender interference, keeping the deficit at two. The Colts pressed late, pulling Hrebik on a power play, but an empty-net goal ultimately sealed the win for Windsor.
The Colts will regroup this week as they continue their push through the regular season.
