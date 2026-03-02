Generals Score Four Straight to Ride the Storm

Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals had a strong showing back on home ice against the Guelph Storm, defeating them 4-1 for their third win in five games.

Before puck drop, the Generals honored their billet families in a pre-game ceremony with flowers for each individual family from their players. Jaden Cholette was back between the pipes for this one while Anthony Figliomeni also drew back into the lineup.

The Gens took to the ice rocking their dark navy-blue retro uniforms but would fall behind just 61 seconds in after Tyler Hopkins rushed down the near wing and ripped it upstairs on Jaden Cholette to open it up for Guelph. It was Hopkins' eighth goal in his last six games.

It was a fast and physical first period played between both sides, but Guelph was able to keep play steady in the opening 20 minutes and take a 1-0 lead to the locker room.

Period two started with the Storm on the attack with seven of the first ten shots to begin the middle frame, but Harrison Franssen would tie it for Oshawa midway through on a penalty shot - moving in slowly before going backhand-forehand and roofing it on Zachary Jovanovski.

Things tightened up after the Franssen goal until the Gens took their first lead with 38.1 left in the second. Lucas Moore took a shot that leaked through Jovanovski, and Luke Posthumus pushed the puck across the goal line for his sixth in as many games.

Two second period goals would give Oshawa the edge going into the final frame. Their lead would be extended early after Owen Griffin sprung Onni Kalto on a partial breakaway and he ripped it under Jovanovski's glove from the far side.

Kalto would slam the door on this one with his second of the third late after tapping home Griffin's feed on the doorstep. With a three-goal lead, the Generals would not look back - shutting down Guelph to complete the season series sweep against them.

In a much closer contest than the first one between these two, the Gens regrouped in the second half with four unanswered. After allowing the first one early, Jaden Cholette stayed composed the rest of the way - stopping 29 for his second straight win.

The Storm still control the sixth seed in the Western Conference with nine games left in their season but are now ahead of the Owen Sound Attack by only three points after tonight's regulation loss on their end.

Next on Oshawa's docket is a three-game road trip that lasts all next week. They first venture north to face the Battalion on Thursday and the Wolves Friday night before swinging back around for a final meeting with the Frontenacs in Kingston next Sunday afternoon.

The Generals' next time on home ice will be on a weeknight, Wednesday, March 11th when they take on the Sudbury Wolves at 7:00 pm. For single-game tickets, click here.

1st Period Scoring:

GUE 1st Goal: Tyler Hopkins (24) from Jaakko Wycisk and Noah Jenken at 1:01

2nd Period Scoring:

OSH 1st Goal (PS): Harrison Franssen (21) at 11:11

OSH 2nd Goal: Luke Posthumus (19) from Lucas Moore and Porter Byrd-Leitner at 19:21

3rd Period Scoring:

OSH 3rd Goal: Onni Kalto (15) from Owen Griffin at 5:32

OSH 4th Goal: Onni Kalto (16) from Owen Griffin and Leo Laschon at 17:30

GUE Power Play: 0/3

OSH Power Play: 0/1

Zachary Jovanovski (GUE): 21 saves on 25 shots

Jaden Cholette (OSH): 29 saves on 30 shots







