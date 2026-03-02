Rangers Clinch MidWest Division with 4-1 Victory over Knights

Published on March 1, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers centre Sam O'Reilly vs. the London Knights

Kitchener, Ont. - The Kitchener Rangers defeated the London Knights 4-1 at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium Sunday afternoon to earn the first Midwest Division title since 2018. A season high 7,398 fans were in the building to witness this milestone as the Rangers continue to build on a strong season.

London opened the scoring one minute into the second period, but that would be the only shot to get passed Christian Kirsch in the game who was stellar in the Rangers crease and stopped 22 Knight attempts on goal. Kitchener responded with four unanswered with Luca Romano getting the Rangers on the board with an impressive diving swipe at the puck, raising it over the glove of Sebastian Gatto. Matthew Hlacar recorded his second career game winning goal midway through the second period, scoring from a tight angle. The Blueshirts shut it down in the final frame limiting the Knights to eight shots on net and would fire home two insurance goals into an empty London cage. Christian Humphreys and Tanner Lam got the markers.

Attendance: 7,398 (Season High)

Scoring Summary:

Second Period

LDN 1 - KIT 0 - SHG

1:01 Evan Van Gorp (9) - Andoni Fimis, Sebastian Gatto

LDN 1 - KIT 1

5:46 Luca Romano (14) - Christian Humphreys, Jack Pridham

LDN 1 - KIT 2 - GWG

8:20 Matthew Hlacar (6) - Tanner Lam, Jared Woolley

Third Period

LDN 1 - KIT 3 - ENG

17:51 Christian Humphreys (26) - Jared Woolley

LDN 1 - KIT 4 - ENG

19:34 Tanner Lam (18) - Sam O'Reilly

The Numbers Game:

Shots: LDN 39 - KIT 23

Power play: LDN 0/5 - KIT 0/4

FO%: LDN 45% - KIT 55%

The Starting Goalies:

Sebastian Gatto (LDN) - 35/37 Saves, Two Goals Against, Loss

Christian Kirsch (KIT) - 22/23 Saves, One Goal Against, Win

UP NEXT:

After Sunday, there is no time for the Blueshirts to slow down as they head into another exciting week with three games, mirroring last week's slate. They'll face the Sarnia Sting on Wednesday, host the Soo Greyhounds on Friday, and wrap up the week against the Windsor Spitfires on Sunday. Puck drop for Wednesday is set for 7:05 p.m. at the Progressive Auto Sales Arena.

